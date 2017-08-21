New-Look Halloween Merchandise Arrives At Walt Disney World For 2017 [Pictures]

It may still be August, but the first Halloween event of the year in Walt Disney World is happening this Friday and it’s going to be a fantastic party. The very first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of 2017 takes place at the end of the week, but Disney has already started rolling out the merchandise and it has a new look this time around. There is plenty of it to go around and here is your look at everything lining the store shelves.

Now, Disney first brought about the Halloween fun by releasing the party dates and ticket sales and details for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (MNSSHP) back in May. All of the early information revealed some of the events such as the Boo-To-You Parade, Happy HalloWishes fireworks, and Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular.

Last week, the Disney Parks Blog revealed a lot of merchandise that is coming out for the fall, but it won’t be available to everyone. Those particular items will only be available to those attending a Halloween party as that merchandise will not be out to purchase during regular park hours.

Now, there is a lot of Halloween merchandise available to all who visit Walt Disney World as well as online, and here are pictures of all of it.

Apparel

Minnie Ears Headbands

Plush

Miscellaneous

All of these items are available in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom and other locations across Walt Disney World. You can find them in other stores such as MouseGear, Mickey’s of Hollywood, and also in World of Disney at Disney Springs.

If you’re looking for the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party merchandise, though, it will only be available at Magic Kingdom and during the parties. Here are all the dates and as of this writing, none are sold out.

August 25 and 29

September 1, 7, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 29

October 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29 and 31

November 1

Walt Disney World really knows how to do the holidays right and even though it is rather early, Halloween is coming. The new merchandise for this year has a great look with the character re-designs which have arrived in the past couple of years, and it has made for never-before-seen items. Make sure to grab all of your favorites now because after the spooky season, they will be gone.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]