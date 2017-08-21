T.I. & Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Divorce? Music Stars Face New Rumors About Their Marriage

Rapper T.I. and Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris have come to define “couple goals” for many people in the hip-hop community. They have been together for over 16 years and married for 7; the music stars also managed to raise seven children while maintaining their status in the competitive entertainment industry.

It is a beautiful love story that has inspired fans across the globe. After overcoming all kinds of obstacles, Tiny filed for divorce in December and moved out of the home she once shared with her husband.

This was a shocking twist that no one saw coming. Friends and family may tell a different story, but the public at large was not expecting this.

The announcement was followed by juicy revelations in the tabloids and on social media. The split also played out in the final season of their VH1 reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

It was great television – a family in turmoil – and no one could stop watching. The last episode of the series aired in May, and a few weeks later the top entertainers started to soften their stances towards each other.

The relative calm was followed by a full reconciliation in July, just in time for their seventh wedding anniversary. The cheating allegations involving Instagram model Bernice Burgos and boxing star Floyd Mayweather were put back in a beautiful closet, and all seemed well.

A few days of vacation in the Caribbean as a family also helped the pair found their way back to each other. Fans, who were rooting for them the whole time, jumped for joy after this development.

All of this optimism went down the drain on Saturday after HollywoodLife reported that the 42-year-old mother of four had a change of heart and wants to move forward with the divorce. According to the website’s sources, Tiny has had enough of the “Live Your Life” singer’s constant flirting and lack of consideration for her feelings.

The publication insisted that the relationship is still not over because T.I. has vowed to fight for the love of his life. People close to the Get Hard actor say that he is his own worst enemy when it comes to saving his marriage.

In clear, T.I. and Tiny are probably facing a new crisis, but a divorce is unlikely because their marriage is not traditional. It is worth remembering what the rapper wrote last month about their relationship, it “supersedes fidelity, physical presence.”

[Featured Image by Prince Williams/Getty Images]