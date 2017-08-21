T.I. & Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Divorce? Music Stars Face New Rumors About Their Marriage

Rapper T.I. and Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris have come to define “couple goals” for many people in the hip-hop community. They have been together for over 16 years and married for 7; the music stars also managed to raise seven children while maintaining their status in the competitive entertainment industry.
It is a beautiful love story that has inspired fans across the globe. After overcoming all kinds of obstacles, Tiny filed for divorce in December and moved out of the home she once shared with her husband.
This was a shocking twist that no one saw coming. Friends and family may tell a different story, but the public at large was not expecting this.
The announcement was followed by juicy revelations in the tabloids and on social media. The split also played out in the final season of their VH1 reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.
It was great television – a family in turmoil – and no one could stop watching. The last episode of the series aired in May, and a few weeks later the top entertainers started to soften their stances towards each other.
Happy 7th Anniversary Mrs H. Looking at these pics Seems like the time flew by. Never a dull moment… Everyday we LIT!!!! Stay Making this Family shit look sexy. They ain't never seen shit like US!!!! Can't expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… it's unfathomable to most. Through the good & bad we stay up,whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That's all I can ask for. With all my love… Mr.H. @majorgirl
The relative calm was followed by a full reconciliation in July, just in time for their seventh wedding anniversary. The cheating allegations involving Instagram model Bernice Burgos and boxing star Floyd Mayweather were put back in a beautiful closet, and all seemed well.
A few days of vacation in the Caribbean as a family also helped the pair found their way back to each other. Fans, who were rooting for them the whole time, jumped for joy after this development.
All of this optimism went down the drain on Saturday after HollywoodLife reported that the 42-year-old mother of four had a change of heart and wants to move forward with the divorce. According to the website’s sources, Tiny has had enough of the “Live Your Life” singer’s constant flirting and lack of consideration for her feelings.
The publication insisted that the relationship is still not over because T.I. has vowed to fight for the love of his life. People close to the Get Hard actor say that he is his own worst enemy when it comes to saving his marriage.
Happy Gday to my beautiful lovely lil loud mouth,argumentative know it all,shit kickin,Cap ass Southside Patna. @majorgirl As a couple We've experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money,in some of the most beautiful places in the world. And while I may have fucked up & still have so many more fuck ups in me on so many levels,one thing that's never gon change is how I consider you…. You are,have been,& always will be one of the Best Friends I have in the world. We've done just about all there is to do,good & bad. I remember for a long time we couldn't even spend a day apart from one another we were so emotionally connected. Then we were forced to "do time" apart back to back.(That shit sucked huh?) Then we popped back up on they ass and showed the world how cool raising kids could be on Family Hustle. While that may have put a few million more people than we'd like in our personal intimate business,it also became an example for so many who didn't have one in the areas of parenting,family & marriage in HipHop…. That's some real stand up shit to be proud of. We have 7 amazing kids who all have enough skills,smarts,talent and ability to take care of us in our old age….Now That's awesome!!! And while most of these nosey, no business havin,overly-opinionated,fake caring ass people would see it as a break up… I see it differently. In my eyes,we didn't break up,we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity,physical presence,or any other disagreement we may have faced. What we have is stronger than the bullshit & for that I'm thankful. We've taught each other things that'll allow us to continue to raise hell & kick shit for many many moons. Keep pressing your line & polishing your shine Mrs.H… Enjoy this day that's a celebration of the day the lord gave US You!!! Kick Big Shit Fa That!!!! With Eternal Love Respect & Admiration, ????Tip????BIG Daddy????King Sr????Mr Harris. #HappyBirthdayMrsH
In clear, T.I. and Tiny are probably facing a new crisis, but a divorce is unlikely because their marriage is not traditional. It is worth remembering what the rapper wrote last month about their relationship, it “supersedes fidelity, physical presence.”
[Featured Image by Prince Williams/Getty Images]