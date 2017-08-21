Selena Gomez’s Silent Approach To The Political Climate

Selena Gomez rarely speaks out when it comes to politics. When she does voice her opinion, it’s often about mental health. She’s the brains behind the Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why. She caused controversy last year when Kim Kardashian exposed Taylor Swift’s private phone conversation with Kanye West. Selena said that people should use their voices for more important matters. She will use her voice for things that matter, but only when she feels like it.

The “Fetish” pop star has a subtle approach to addressing politics. According to X-17 Online, Gomez had an important message for President Donald Trump. Gomez got political. Kind of. She made time out of her busy schedule to moderate a Q&A for her new film Good Time, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in May. Gomez stepped out in a conservative outfit, but she had a message for Trump.

She wore a gold necklace that read, “We the people,” the first three words of the preamble to the Constitution of the United States.

The document reads, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

This is the second time that fans have seen the actress get political. Earlier this year, Selena took on Trump’s immigrant ban. She mentioned what actor Ashton Kutcher said at the 2017 SAG Awards about Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. Selena took to Instagram to share a quote from his speech, reports The New Indian Express.

“Everyone in airports that belong in my America: You are the part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and we welcome you,” the caption read.

This is a turning point since she slammed the Black Lives Matter movement on Twitter. Last year, Gomez posted a tweet asking why people aren’t talking about things that matter. Her comments came after Kim Kardashian shared several clips of Taylor Swift’s conversation with Kanye West about his controversial single “Famous.” Then, users made the hashtag #KimExposedTaylorParty trend, according to Mic.com.

Selena ruined the party by explicitly saying that people should use their voice to stand up for more important matters.

One fan asked Gomez why she chose to remain silent on police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. She responded by saying that she doesn’t take sides. Gomez’s tweet has since been deleted and she admitted that it was a “stupid” mistake.

She addressed her mistake at a concert in Indonesia, reports PopCrush. Though she didn’t directly apologize for her tweets, she seemed embarrassed.

“The next song, before I go home, is a song that’s so important to me, because I get really frustrated. I get stupid sometimes. I say things that I don’t mean, or that come out wrong, just because I care so badly,” Gomez said before performing her song “Kill ‘Em With Kindness.”

“But the thing is, at the end of the day, no war in anger was ever won. I do know that deep down in my heart, that I have to believe that we can love each other and always be kind, no matter what it takes in us. I believe that we can do that, no matter what.”

Fans still thought Gomez’s response was a vague and flippant response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Maybe she’s learning and is using her voice, when she’s ready.

[Featured image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM]