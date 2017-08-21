Kourtney Kardashian, You’re So Full Of Yourself, Says Fan, As Scott Disick Trolled For Not Giving Kids Time

Kourtney Kardashian has been criticized on her Instagram account once again. Being a celebrity, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t new to being trolled but it looks like it won’t stop anytime soon.

Kourtney Kardashian had posted a picture of herself from The Hollywood Reporter shoot in which she was sitting on a chair and looking great. Although there were many fans who appreciated Kourtney for the way she looked, there were others who did not like the fact that Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t looking quite the way they’d like. A troll said that she is quite “full of herself.”

“She’s so full of herself,” said the fan.

This is not the first time Kourtney has been shamed on her Instagram. The Inquisitr had reported that she was mom-shamed in one of her earlier Instagram pictures. Kourtney Kardashian had posted a picture of herself having fun with her sister Kylie Jenner, but she was told to spend time with her kids.

Kourtney Kardashian often posts pictures with her new-found love Younes Bendjima and her fans don’t like the fact that she is never seen with her three kids. Kourtney Kardashian has just started romancing Younes Bendjima, and it’s her boy toy who takes most of her time, so, she can’t be blamed for not spending time with her kids.

But Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t the only one who was being criticized for the choices she makes as a mother, fans were critical of Kourtney’s estranged husband Scott Disick too. Scott had posted one of his usual pictures on Instagram and he was accused of being “self-absorbed” and was asked to spend time with his kids.

“Instead of all this self absorbed bulls**t go spend some time with your kids. F**king doosh bag [sic],” the troll said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick often put a united front for their kids even though they are not together anymore. Kourtney Kardashian has often said that the reason she and Scott Disick broke up is because of his drinking and partying.

Scott Disick is often seen hanging out with several women since his break up with Kourtney and hasn’t found love. This is probably one of the reasons why Scott Disick is disappointed with Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima, Life & Style magazine has stated.

