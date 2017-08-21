Chelsea Houska’s Baby Boy Is Getting Big [Photos]

Chelsea Houska’s son, Watson Cole DeBoer, is growing up fast.

In the Teen Mom 2 star’s latest Instagram photo, Watson is seen being held by her mother as her oldest child, 7-year-old daughter Aubree, stands beside them.

“The kiddos love their glamma!” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of the photo, adding that she and her family enjoyed a day out at the fair, where Aubree’s 4H projects were displayed.

Chelsea Houska welcomed her second child on January 25, just a short time before she was due. As fans will recall, the reality star previously planned to wait to conceive a child with Cole DeBoer until after they tied the knot but in July of last year. Three months before they were set to wed, Houska revealed she was pregnant.

Chelsea Houska chronicled tons of her special pregnancy moments with her fans and followers in the months leading up to Watson’s arrival earlier this year and ever since, both she and her husband have been sharing tons of photos of the growing boy on their social media pages.

As for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s future plans to further expand their family, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed to People magazine last year that she was hoping for three more kids prior to Watson’s arrival. She then said that she should probably reassess her situation after she and DeBoer welcome their first child.

Since then, Houska has spoken on Twitter of the possibility of another pregnancy but so far, she hasn’t confirmed any exact plans.

In addition to Chelsea Houska’s growing family, the reality star also has her hands full with her ongoing plans for her second wedding to Cole DeBoer. As fans have seen on Instagram, Houska recently attended a dress fitting in Minneapolis, Minnesota but so far, she hasn’t confirmed a date for her second ceremony.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]