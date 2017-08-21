Bella Thorne: Who Is The ‘Call Me’ Singer Really Dating These Days?

Bella Thorne’s love life is pretty confusing. She’s never confirmed any of her relationships on social media. That’s hasn’t stopped her from stepping out with some of the most famous men. Bella has been most recently linked to music producer Blackbear and reality star Scott Disick. She has kept tight-lipped when it comes to her dating life. But, she still drops hints when she’s into someone.

The 19-year-old starlet spent another night out with Scott Disick. According to reports, Bella Thorne and Scott Disick were spotted at a Hollywood nightclub. They entered and left the venue at separate times. Thorne left little to the imagination in a black studded leotard with a sheer skirt that featured a high slit. She accessorized her look with plenty of jewelry, retro shades, and her pink hair. Thorne and Disick were first spotted making out at Cannes back in May. Their fling ended abruptly when Thorne jetted back home after two days.

That wasn’t the end of their relationship though. Bella and Scott were spotted at Lana Del Rey’s birthday party last month. Then, the Famous In Love star shared photos every time she received a bouquet of flowers from Scott. She opened up about their weird relationship in an interview with Complex magazine.

“I don’t drink and he really drinks a lot. It just ended up… I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I f***ing love to dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that. It was way too much for me I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'”

She also got pretty cozy with Blackbear on the red carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. They posed for photos together and they weren’t shy about their feelings for one another. At one point, Thorne licked the 26-year-old on the ear and he kissed her cheek. According to E! Online, the two made their relationship Instagram official last month when Thorne shared a photo of the two snuggling on the couch.

Though her relationship with Blackbear appears serious, she ran into ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey at the Teen Choice Awards. The two dated in August 2016 shortly after her split from Gregg Sulkin. Bella and Tyler quietly went their separate ways earlier this year. However, fans figured it out when she was spotted making out with Charlie Puth on a Miami Beach. The two didn’t share any bad feelings for one another, as they posed for pictures backstage, as seen in the Daily Mail.

Posey hinted that he’s also moved on. He kept coy about who his new lady is, but he said that she “intimidates” him at times. It appears that Posey and Thorne are finally over.

What are your thoughts on Bella Thorne’s love life? Do you think she’s dating any of the guys she’s been spotted with lately? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]