SummerSlam 2017 Results: Intriguing Storyline Develops Between Baron Corbin And John Cena

The 2017 version of WWE’s SummerSlam was a roaring success. There was several storylines which culminated during the WWE’s top summer showcase. Perhaps the most intriguing of Summer Slam’s storylines was…

SummerSlam kicked off with a fun back and forth between John Cena and Baron Corbin.

With so much speculation regarding John Cena’s roster status, his match with Baron Corbin at SummerSlam may have been the height of a feud with an abrupt ending.

During SummerSlam’s opening match, John Cena took advantage of an overzealous Baron and hit him with an “Attitude Adjustment” for the victory (courtesy of Bleacher Report). Cena’s win over Corbin at SummerSlam left people wondering about the future of the “Lone Wolf”.

Just as quick as Cena took advantage of Corbin’s mistake during their match at SummerSlam, his Smackdown departure may be quicker.

There are rumors about John Cena joining forces with WWE’s Raw brand this week. According to Wrestling Inc, the advertisements for Raw’s next pay-per-view includes Cena.

On the WWE Raw the night after SummerSlam a roster shake up (courtesy of Wrestling Inc) is scheduled to take place. It will continue on WWE Smackdown this upcoming Tuesday.

With John Cena being one of the names circulating to return to grappling on Monday nights after SummerSlam, could he be joined by Baron Corbin?

John Cena’s status as a top draw with the WWE is secure after his win at SummerSlam. Questions cloud the future of Baron Corbin. His SummerSlam defeat, coupled with losing during his opportunity of cashing in the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase has created some doubt.

Twitter went wild after Corbin suffered the SummerSlam loss.

Baron Corbin went from Mr Money in the Bank to nothing in just 5 days.. — That WWE Guy (@ImThatWWEGuy) August 20, 2017

RIP Baron Corbin push June 2017 – August 2017 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/iDRaK7vcAV — The Chairman (@chairmanpodcast) August 20, 2017

With an opportunity to gain a big push after SummerSlam all but over, what will happen to Baron Corbin next?

The answer may be revealed early on WWE Raw. Corbin’s future as a main event wrestler may be on hold after his loss to John Cena at SummerSlam. Being a mid-card performer may be what is best for Corbin if the WWE decides to rebrand his image.

SummerSlam: John Cena defeats Baron Corbin as Lone Wolf’s main-event push looks to be over https://t.co/RuWG6tFw7t — The Sun – Wrestling (@SunWrestling) August 21, 2017

Baron Corbin’s star fell considerably at SummerSlam. Was he expected to defeat John Cena at the WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the summer?

Baron Corbin had a good enough showing against John Cena during their SummerSlam match to suggest that he can hang with the best. Corbin losing to Cena at SummerSlam is not as damaging as him losing his briefcase on Smackdown. That may serve as a sign that the WWE bosses do not consider him completely ready for prime time.

Another angle to consider is that Corbin’s feud with Cena may not have ended at SummerSlam.

Despite the rivalry being built over the past few weeks leading up to SummerSlam, the match left a few things on the table. SummerSlam may not have been the last time we see Baron Corbin try to best John Cena.

[Featured Image by