Leah Messer Enjoys A Girls Day With Her Twins As Adalynn Starts Preschool

Leah Messer enjoyed a girls day with her two daughters over the weekend.

After her youngest daughter, 4-year-old Adalynn, started preschool, the Teen Mom 2 star enjoyed a fun day out with her 7-year-old twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, and their cousin.

“Girls day out!” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of a photo of herself, her daughters, and the third little girl.

Leah Messer shares her oldest daughters with her first husband, Corey Simms, and her youngest daughter with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

“This definitely just happened!! I’m an emotional Mommy this morning!!” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of another Instagram photo, which featured her daughter, Adalynn, attending her very first day of school with her older sisters at her side.

Leah Messer has been spending plenty of quality time with her daughters in recent months, and weeks ago, the Teen Mom 2 star took her whole family, including her mother, Dawn Spears, to Florida to visit the beach and a number of amusement parks.

Leah Messer’s kids have also spent a good portion of time with their dads, and earlier this summer, Simms treated his family, including his wife, Miranda Patterson, and their 1-year-old daughter, Remington, to a beach trip.

In other Leah Messer news, the reality star has been facing romance rumors for the past few weeks, which she has denied, and months ago, she was rumored to have reconciled with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, after the two were seen spending time with one another at a bar in Charleston, West Virginia.

A short time after the former couple was seen together, Jeremy Calvert spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and confirmed that while he and Leah Messer are on good terms, they have no plans to get back together. Calvert also confirmed that he had split from his former fiancee, Brooke Wehr, earlier this year after dating for about two years.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

