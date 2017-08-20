‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Selects Wedding Dress, When Are She And David Eason Getting Married?

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are one step closer to having everything ready for their September 23 wedding.

Over the weekend, as new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 continue to air on MTV, Jenelle Evans and her family, including her fiancé David Eason and her son, eight-year-old Jace, and his daughter Maryssa, traveled to New York City to pick up her wedding dress.

On Instagram on August 18, Jenelle Evans shared a photo of herself and her dress, which was hidden in a carrier, as she posed at RK Bridal. She then shared two additional photos at the outlet, one of her son and another of Eason’s daughter, both of whom were being fitted for their own outfits.

The following night, Jenelle Evans and her family enjoyed a carriage ride through Central Park and during their outing, the reality star and mother of three shared another photo with her fans.

As for Jenelle Evans’ two youngest children, three-year-old Kaiser and six-month-old Ensley, the kids weren’t seen in any of her New York City photos, nor was Eason’s son, Kaden.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating one another in 2015 and became engaged in February 2017, just weeks after the reality star gave birth to their daughter.

Jenelle Evans confirmed she and David Eason would be getting married with an Instagram post to fans weeks ago, in which she confirmed her wedding date of September 23 with a save the date card.

In March of this year, weeks after her engagement, Jenelle Evans dishes on her upcoming wedding to E! News, revealing that her mother, Barbara, and her co-stars, Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry, would most likely not be in attendance when she walks down the aisle.

As fans will recall, Jenelle Evans and her mom have been at odds for years due to their fights over custody of Evans’ oldest child, Jace.

