Jay Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, And Kanye West’s Net Worth

Jay Z and Beyonce, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are two of the most famous celebrity couples in the world. And given their sizeable brands, it would definitely be interesting to check out their individual net worth.

Jay Z

Jay Z is one of hip hop’s biggest influencers. A businessman, artist, and songwriter, he has been able to take advantage of platforms available to him to become one of the richest entertainers in the world. He is the co-founder if Roc-A-Fella records, and just recently sold his stake at Tidal, a music streaming service to Sprint, a telephone company. The deal netted him a cool $200 million. Earlier this year, he signed a music record deal with Live Nation worth another $200 million. However, the list doesn’t end there as he has endorsement deals with Hewlett Packard, Armadale Vodka, Chevrolet, and Budweiser. That said, his net worth is $810 million, according to Forbes.

Beyonce

Beyonce, Jay Z’s wife, is one of the most ambitious female artists of modern times. She has, on numerous occasions, demonstrated that she is not afraid to cross boundaries when it comes to going against known industry norms, sometimes causing controversy. Her Lemonade album is one of the manifestations if this. Released last year, it caused major controversy because of the lyrics, which seemed to suggest that Jay Z cheated on her. Sales went through the roof, making it the best selling album in 2016. It sold 2.5 million copies worldwide. This is likely to have greatly contributed to her net worth, which is currently at $350 million, with most of her earnings coming from her music.

Beyonce and Jay Z pay Irish developer McKillen $90m for LA mansion https://t.co/VtZ7r3RcQD pic.twitter.com/sk12wS15JR — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) August 18, 2017

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has made a name for herself by making a sex tape and by posting nudes on social media, while at her “breaking the internet” antics. Having shot to fame about a decade ago, she rakes in a sizeable amount of money each year gracing magazine covers and making appearances. She also gets to endorse numerous products, not to mention her Keeping Up With The Kardashians show fees, and proceeds from her app. On how much she is worth, Kim Kardashian has a net worth of about $150 million.

KKW BEAUTY Powder Contour & Highlight Kits dropping next week! If I could only have one thing in my makeup bag, it would be my powder kit! pic.twitter.com/GotDxSj294 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 18, 2017

Kanye West

Kanye West is a music mogul who has come a long way. Married to Kim Kardashian, he has made a fortune from his music performances and record sales. Also notable is his Yeezy collaboration with Adidas. On his net worth, Kanye West has a net worth of about $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For BET]