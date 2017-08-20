‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Enjoys A Romantic Vacation With Friends After Her Breakup

Stassi Schroeder isn’t letting her breakup from Patrick Meagher get in the way of her romantic four-year anniversary vacation in Mexico.

After getting dumped by her boyfriend on their anniversary, Stassi Schroeder enlisted her friend Rachel O’Brien to accompany her on her trip and ever since they landed in Mexico, the Vanderpump Rules star has been sharing photos and videos with her fans and followers on Instagram.

In her latest Instagram post, which was shared on Saturday night, Stassi Schroeder told fans she finally got her rose and posed with a red rose and a glass of champagne.

“This is a couples’ resort; therefore, everyone is confused by us,” Stassi Schroeder wrote in the caption of another photo on Instagram, which featured her and O’Brien posing with drinks in a swimming pool.

Stassi Schroeder also shared a number of racy photos of herself, including an image of herself topless and another of herself face-down in the pool.

Prior to her trip, Stassi Schroeder broke the news of her breakup online and during her trip, she taped an episode of her podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, and opened up about their breakup. During the episode, as Us Weekly revealed days ago, Schroeder said that her final fight with Meagher began after he forgot their four-year anniversary.

After complaining that her boyfriend didn’t give her anything on their special day, Stassi Schroeder told listeners of her podcast series that she has been taking Xanax to cope with their breakup.

Stassi Schroeder’s relationship with Patrick Meagher began at the end of the second season of Vanderpump Rules and continued on until their brief split last summer. Then, earlier this year, after the couple announced they were back together, Meagher began filming for the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Patrick Meagher, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the upcoming sixth of Vanderpump Rules when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year.

