Disney Unveils Brand New Purse Christmas Ornaments For Princesses And Villains – They Will Take Your Money

As if you needed even more of a reason to spend money when going to Walt Disney World, but there is always to going to be another one and another. It may be just nearing the end of the summer with Halloween and Thanksgiving still to come, but some brand new Christmas items have now hit store shelves. There are already ear hats and shoes, but now, Disney has released purse/bag ornaments designed after the princesses and villains.

That’s right, as fans have been waiting for more additions to the ear hat and shoe ornament collections, Disney decided to release a brand new line. It looks as if they are going with the same idea of princesses and villains to start, but other characters may be released in the future.

Over on Instagram, Disneylifestylers first made notice of their existence, but there are a lot more than have been shown online. Cast Members in the Disney’s Days of Christmas store at Disney Springs said that the ornaments have only been out less than two weeks.

At this time, there are 13 different characters for the Christmas purse ornaments, and they are all priced at $24.99. There are no deals right now for buying more than one, but keep your eyes peeled as that may happen as the holidays draw closer.

Here are all the Disney Princess purse ornaments which have been released so far. Aurora from Sleeping Beauty can be seen in the title image above.

Jasmine from Aladdin

Ariel from The Little Mermaid

Cinderella

Snow White

Elsa from Disney’s Frozen

Merida from Brave

Rapunzel from Tangled

Anna from Disney’s Frozen

Belle from Beauty and the Beast

Of course, with the goodness of the princesses, there are also Disney Villains who like to bring the evil and they also get their own ornaments. There are 10 princesses and only three villains as of this time, but the ornaments have just been released with more to come.

Ursula from The Little Mermaid

Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty

The Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

As you can see in the pictures, some of the purse ornaments do have different designs on the front and back. For instance, Princess Aurora’s ornament is blue on one side and pink on the other to signify both of her dresses.

These Christmas ornaments are already available in Disney’s Days of Christmas in Walt Disney World, but they will soon be available in many other locations. As of Sunday evening, they were still so new that they weren’t on the Shop Disney Parks app either. The Disney Princesses and Villains have had many types of ornaments, but these purses/bags may end up being some of the most popular ones yet.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]