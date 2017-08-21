Washington Redskins Activate Tight End Jordan Reed From PUP List

The Washington Redskins run an offense that relies heavily on production from the tight end position. So far this preseason the team has looked flat on offense which can be attested to the fact that the team’s number one receiving option, Jordan Reed, has been on the physically unable to perform list since the beginning of Redskins training camp with an injured toe. The dynamic tight end is entering his fifth NFL season and has yet to play an entire 16 game schedule since joining the league in 2013.

Reed has been practicing on the side while his teammates put work in on the field. Reed has been trying to get used to the customized orthotics that doctors prescribed him a few weeks back. When asked how things were doing by Redskins.com beat reporter Stephen Czarda, Reed sounded upbeat.

“It’s been working good,” Reed said. “It’s helped my toe out a lot, and when I tried them out, it felt really good. I think the coaches are allowing me to rest it and allow it to heal. I don’t think it will be a problem during the season because it’s starting to heal up really good right now.”

Washington activated TE Jordan Reed off PUP. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2017

Reed was asked last week after practice when he was expecting to return, a question he responded to by saying he expected to be cleared soon and hoped to play in the Redskins third preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals next week. In four seasons with Washington, the 6-foot-4 tight end has hauled in 248 receptions for 2,602 yards and 20 touchdowns in only 23 starts.

Jordan Reed took a big step towards getting on the field today: https://t.co/wnh6NZ96Al pic.twitter.com/4mUT9uxz7Q — CSN Redskins (@CSNRedskins) August 20, 2017

The Redskins have looked ‘off’ in their first two preseason games as the first-team offense has struggled to move the ball. While the team has been experiencing some issues running the ball, it’s also clear that Reed has been missed by Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. This time of the year team’s are running the most vanilla offensive scheme’s they have as not to show their offensive ideas for the season. It’s sort of become an ongoing chess-game among NFL head coaches. Some show more than others, but clearly, Gruden is one who keeps his cards close to his chest.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]