Megyn Kelly Wants To Be A Positive Force After Leaving Fox News

Megyn Kelly seems to find herself between a rock and a hard place these days. After upsetting faithful conservatives at Fox News, she left and went to NBC and hasn’t been embraced by the liberal audience she is marketing herself to.

As the Guardian noted after the first Republican presidential candidate debate, in 2015, Kelly really hammered Trump by reminding him that he has called women he doesn’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals. After Trump said it was only Rosie O’Donnell, Kelly let him know that his misogynist words went far beyond O’Donnell. She then listed some of Trump’s victims and what he said.

Kelly and Trump eventually patched things up. However, as RealClear Politics notes, neither Trump fans nor foes have been embracing Kelly lately; her NBC news magazine show has been a huge flop.

“Only two interviews into the inaugural run of NBC News’ Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, the former rising star and Fox News host is being walloped by criticism from all corners. Kelly’s interview with right-wing provocateur and occasional conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of InfoWars was engulfed in controversy before it even aired Sunday.”

When the interview did air, the ratings were dismal. However, a new interview with Vogue reveals that Kelly never intended to promote Jones as a positive force.

“I felt incredibly sad that I had done anything to upset those families. You could argue they are literally the most sympathetic group of people in the country — at least one of them. And that was in no way what I had wanted to do or had set out to do,” Kelly said in regards to the families of the Sandy Hook massacre that took place almost five years ago.

As Vogue notes, families of the Sandy Hook victims thought that Kelly didn’t press Jones hard enough on the debunked theory that the whole incident was a hoax to further trash the 2nd amendment and get anti-gun groups riled up. However, Kelly also stands by the interview and says she meant to show how disturbing it is that Alex Jones had gained a lot of traction within recent years.

Megyn Kelly tells Vogue that her new show Megyn Kelly Today will aim to be a “force for good,” and she wants people to feel really happy and recharged at the end of each show. However, the news wasn’t welcomed on Twitter with the positivity that Kelly had hoped for.

Delusional Megyn Kelly Had This To Say About Her NBC Ratin… https://t.co/BKjafQ2OWU via @TIMENOUT pic.twitter.com/ALdrYKikeq — Megyn Kelly News (@MegynKellyNws) August 20, 2017

She's Poison ! Won't watch her — Johnny De …… (@johnnyde1949) August 19, 2017

Meanwhile, several reports that Megyn Kelly and Rachel Maddow were fighting over The Today Show‘s final hour has apparently been made up. Gossip Cop has the news.

“Megyn Kelly and Rachel Maddow are not in a ‘catfight’ over the ‘Today’ show’s third hour, despite a wholly made-up report that wrongly speculates Maddow is moving to NBC. Gossip Cop can correct this fabrication. We’re told it’s not true.”

The article adds that Maddow’s MSNBC show is doing fantastic and the host has no intention of going to a different network. This comes after rumors that Kelly was feuding with Kelly Ripa were proven to be bogus.

Are you going to watch Megyn Kelly Today when it debuts in September? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]