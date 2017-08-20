How Did Snooki’s Husband React To Her Role On The ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion?

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are her Jersey Shore co-stars will be seen in their first-ever reunion special tonight and ahead of the highly-anticipated episode, fans are learning how Polizzi’s husband, Jionni LaValle, felt when he first heard of his wife’s reality return.

Although Polizzi and co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were rumored to have hooked up with one another years ago during the filming of Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, LaValle was completely supportive of his wife’s decision to reunite with Sorrentino and the rest of the cast.

“He wanted me to because he knows how important my roomies are to me — just like the bond we have and the family we formed together,” Polizzi said during an interview with Life & Style magazine on August 20.

That said, LaValle did have some advice for Polizzi before she embarked on the upcoming special, which has been titled Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore.

“Don’t black out, don’t embarrass me, don’t do anything stupid,” LaValle advised.

While Polizzi most definitely participated in her fair share of stupid behavior during the six seasons of Jersey Shore, the longtime reality star’s life has seen major changes in the years since Jersey Shore wrapped. In fact, in addition to being a married woman, Polizzi is a mother of two young children, 4-year-old son Lorenzo Dominic LaValle and 2-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie LaValle.

My offspring. #blessed A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

Polizzi and LaValle got married in November 2014, just months after welcoming their second child.

Polizzi’s longtime friend Jenni “JWOWW” Farley is also a mom of two, having welcomed daughter Meilani Alexandra Matthews in July 2014 and son Greyson Valor Matthews in May 2016. As fans may recall, Farley and her longtime boyfriend Roger Mathews got engaged in 2012 and married in 2015.

As for the rest of the cast, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio is also a parent but he and his daughter’s mother are no longer together.

A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

To see more of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her co-stars, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Ronnie Magro, don’t miss Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore tonight, August 20 at 9:30 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]