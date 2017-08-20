Farrah Abraham Shares Racy Video And Fans Feel Sorry For Her Daughter

Farrah Abraham spent time in Las Vegas over the weekend and after sharing a racy video with her fans and followers on Instagram, many commenters expressed their concern for her daughter, eight-year-old Sophia.

On August 20, the International Business Times shared the clip with readers and confirmed that the short video, which was shot during the Crazy Horse III’s Black Door Key Party, had struck the wrong chord with many Instagram users.

As she showcased an extreme amount of skin and provided glimpses of the wild bash, Farrah Abraham captioned her clip with a short message, which read, “#TGIF Farrah #Friyay.”

Immediately after Farrah Abraham’s clip was shared, the Teen Mom OG star was faced with criticism from fans who slammed her for being a horrible role model for her young daughter and raising the child to believe that her behavior was acceptable. One person even told Farrah Abraham that she puts herself above her daughter and said she was a bad mom.

“I feel sorry for your daughter. She grows up with a nanny and not a REAL mother,” one person wrote to the longtime reality star.

Farrah Abraham is often seen in other countries and at parties around the U.S. without her daughter and every time she shares videos and photos of herself acting like a single, childless individual, fans waste no time calling her out.

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 1, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

In other Farrah Abraham news, the Teen Mom OG star recently traveled around the world in an attempt to find love on a new MTV dating series. However, according to her former boyfriend, Simon Saran, she didn’t have any luck doing so.

As fans may recall, Farrah Abraham dated Simon Saran on and off for the past few years, but earlier this year, during filming on the second half of the sixth season of Teen Mom OG, they officially called it quits.

Although Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran were rumored to have gotten back together months ago as they embarked on romantic vacation in Jamaica and enjoyed a fun trip in Sin City, they ultimately ended their relationship with one another weeks later.

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Farrah Abraham will return to television later this year or early next year for the first season of MTV’s Single AF and the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]