‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, And Daughter Nova Finally Meet Carly Again

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra finally got to see their first child, Carly, again after two long years. Their second daughter, Nova, was with them, and according to the gushing parents, the sisters were absolutely adorable together.

The couple first teased their reunion earlier this month, and on Saturday, August 19, it finally happened. Catelynn and Tyler flew to Carly and even shared a photo of Nova strapped in the car on their way there, ready to meet her big sister.

Catelynn later gave an update on Twitter, describing the reunion as “awesome.”

“Today was awesome.. seeing my two Little’s play and have fun. all i know is she is beautiful, smart, sassy, and TALL! #blessed #Adoption.”

Adorable Carly was most enthusiastic about her sister, introducing her to everybody as her birth sister, Catelynn told People. In one day, Nova got to experience having a big sister who gushed over her, played with her, and pushed her stroller.

“Carly ran right to me with a huge smile on her face when I was holding Nova, it was pretty precious,” Tyler said in a response to a fan on Twitter.

This would have been a pretty sight to witness, but Tyler reminded us that Carly’s adoptive parents have a rule that no photo of her will make its way to social media. While they are allowed to talk about seeing her, the sisters’ photos, if any, are to be kept private.

On our way to see Carly!!! Can't wait to watch this cutie play with her birth sister ???????????? #OpenAdoption #Blessed A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

The reunion with Carly also helped with Catelynn’s current battle with panic attacks due to postpartum depression. The sisters’ first playtime together melted their mother’s heart and gave her enough strength to carry on another day.

“After that day, I felt perfectly fine again,” she said.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra decided to place Carly for adoption in 2009 in an episode of 16 and Pregnant. At the very beginning of 2015, the couple had their second daughter, Nova, and in August of that year, they were officially married. The same year, they co-authored and published the book, Conquering Chaos, which tells their story of pregnancy and adoption.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]