Julianne Hough Revals What She Calls ‘Brush With Death’ Over Honeymoon

Julianne Hough of Dancing With the Stars is speaking out and sharing about what she calls a “brush with death” over her honeymoon. Yahoo shared the details about what happened to her. They went on an African adventure and it was a fun honeymoon, but they had one issue while on the trip.

Julianne Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich, went to Frégate Island in the Seychelles and then to Kenya for their honeymoon. They stayed at the luxury resort Angama Mara and Julianne shared the details about their trip there on her blog. The movie Out of Africa had a few parts filmed there. While Julianne and Brooks were on their honeymoon, they had a rainy day and so they watched the movie.

After watching the movie, they decided that they really wanted to try out one of the scenes from the movie. In the movie, Robert Redford and Meryl Streep have a picnic in a grassy area, so they decided to go out and do that themselves, but things didn’t go as planned.

Julianne Hough explained that they heard a noise that was a growl. She went on to explain saying, “We weren’t scared … we were terrified. Within seconds we were in survival mode. We knew not to run or make any sudden movements.” She said that Brooks grabbed butter knives to protect them. They heard another growl after that, but still had no idea what was going on.

Julianne shared that they were sure it was some kind of cat that they heard, but a ranger told them it was an elephant. The ranger told them they heard what is called an “elephant purr.” She shared that they took their picnic inside and they did look up an elephant purr, and it is really cute. Julianne Hough feels like this was a “brush with death.” They are lucky that the elephant didn’t do anything to them. They may think twice about where they go for a picnic in the future. What they thought would be a romantic moment turned out totally different.

