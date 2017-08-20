Jax Taylor Denies Breakup Rumors On Twitter, Speaks Of Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Fever

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may have reportedly unfollowed one another on social media, but when it comes to a split, the Vanderpump Rules couple’s relationship is still intact.

Following several days of rumors, one of which suggested that Jax Taylor had been dumped by his girlfriend of over two years, the SUR Lounge bartender spoke out on Twitter, denying that he and Cartwright had broken up and teasing fans of a future pregnancy.

“Unless we say it, it’s not true,” Jax Taylor wrote to a fan on August 19 who questioned him about a report shared by Radar Online at the end of last week.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jax Taylor’s girlfriend reportedly became fed up with the reality star earlier this summer because of the way he treats her. The outlet also said that Cartwright’s parents weren’t happy about the way he treated her — and everyone else.

Jax Taylor also shared a very surprising post about Brittany Cartwright’s possible future as a mom over the weekend amid rumors of their breakup. In the message to his fans and followers, Taylor shared an image of Cartwright holding a baby and said that his girlfriend had “baby fever.” He even told fans he was in trouble.

Around the same time, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Vanderpump Rules co-star, James Kennedy, took to Twitter and suggested that the couple would soon be sharing some very big news with their fans and followers.

“People are gonna be in for a BIG surprise this upcoming season,” Kennedy wrote in response to a report shared on Twitter in regard to Taylor and Cartwright’s alleged split.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have also faced rumors of a possible engagement in recent months and at one point, Taylor shared an image of his girlfriend wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. However, after rumors began swirling about a potential wedding, Cartwright quit wearing the item.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Season 1 on Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a clip from the upcoming series below.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]