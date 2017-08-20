Xbox One X Pre-Order Details Announced: Everything You Need To Know

While the Xbox One X (Microsoft’s 4K ready version of the Xbox One) was officially unveiled at this year’s E3, fans have been eagerly waiting for more details on the new hardware, especially when it comes to pre-order details. Earlier today, during the Xbox Gamescom Conference, Microsoft announced exactly how the pre-order process would work for their upcoming console, along with a few new game reveals.

How to Pre-Order The Xbox One X

Alongside the standard Xbox One X, Microsoft announced a limited edition Xbox One X, aptly titled the Project Scorpio Edition (named after the console’s development code name). The Project Scorpio Edition comes with an exclusive vertical stand, as well as graphics and images emblazoned on the hardware itself. The packaging itself is inspired by the original Xbox, which released back in 2001.

At the time of writing, the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is available for pre-order from Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Best Buy for $499.99.

Limited Edition Microsoft Xbox One S

Microsoft also unveiled a brand new, limited edition Xbox One S, which sports grass, dirt, and redstone textures from Minecraft. The console comes bundled with a green “creeper” themed controller, and is now available for pre-order.

Xbox Design Lab controllers have also been made available in 24 European countries, with new options for rubberized grips and metallic finishes.

New Games And Trailers

Aside from the long-awaited pre-order details, the conference also included a handful of new game announcements and trailers. Fans of theme park/sim style games will want to keep their eyes on Jurassic World Evolution, which will put players in charge of their own, personalized Jurassic World. Developed by Frontier Developments, the game is set to launch in Summer 2018, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Be sure to check out all the newly released trailers, including new trailers for Assassin’s Creed Origins and Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War, which can be found on Xbox’s official YouTube channel.

Xbox One X Enhanced Games

For those who already have an Xbox One, you’ll be glad to know that over 100 games will be updated to take advantage of the Xbox One X’s additional processing power. Some of these “Xbox One X Enhanced Titles” include Halo 5, ReCore, and Gears of War 4, and updates to take advantage of the new hardware will be made available free of charge. A full list of titles can be found below:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Anthem

ARK: Survival Evolved

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Origins

ASTRONEER

Battlerite

Below

Black Desert

Brawlout

Chess Ultra

CODE VEIN

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3

Danger Zone

Dark and Light

Darksiders III

Dead Rising 4

Deep Rock Galactic

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

DRAGON BALL Fighter Z

Dynasty Warriors 9

EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Elex

Elite: Dangerous

EVERSPACE

F1 2017

Fable Fortune

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Final Fantasy XV

Firewatch

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Gravel

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hand of Fate 2

Hello Neighbor

HITMAN

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2

Jurassic Park

Killer Instinct

Killing Floor 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Madden NFL 18

Mafia III

Mantis Burn Racing

METAL GEAR SURVIVE

Metro: Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition

Minion Masters

Monster Hunter: World

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Payback

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisp

Outcast – Second Contact

Outlast 2

Paladins

Path of Exile

Pixar Rush

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Portal Knights

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Project Cars 2

Quantum Break

Raiders of the Broken Planet

Railway Empire

Real Farm Simulator 2017

ReCore

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

RiME

ROBLOX

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League

Sea of Thieves

Slime Rancher

SMITE

Sonic Forces

Star Wars II Battlefront

State of Decay 2

STEEP

Strange Brigade

Super Lucky’s Tale

SUPERHOT

Surviving Mars

Tennis World Tour

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

The Darwin Project

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Night

The Long Dark

The Surge

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Train Sim World

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge

Warframe

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

We Happy Few

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

World of Tanks

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Zoo Tycoon

The Xbox One X is set to release on November 7.

[Featured Image by Microsoft]