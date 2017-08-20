Xbox One X Pre-Order Details Announced: Everything You Need To Know

While the Xbox One X (Microsoft’s 4K ready version of the Xbox One) was officially unveiled at this year’s E3, fans have been eagerly waiting for more details on the new hardware, especially when it comes to pre-order details. Earlier today, during the Xbox Gamescom Conference, Microsoft announced exactly how the pre-order process would work for their upcoming console, along with a few new game reveals.
How to Pre-Order The Xbox One X
Alongside the standard Xbox One X, Microsoft announced a limited edition Xbox One X, aptly titled the Project Scorpio Edition (named after the console’s development code name). The Project Scorpio Edition comes with an exclusive vertical stand, as well as graphics and images emblazoned on the hardware itself. The packaging itself is inspired by the original Xbox, which released back in 2001.
At the time of writing, the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is available for pre-order from Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Best Buy for $499.99.
Limited Edition Microsoft Xbox One S
Microsoft also unveiled a brand new, limited edition Xbox One S, which sports grass, dirt, and redstone textures from Minecraft. The console comes bundled with a green “creeper” themed controller, and is now available for pre-order.
Xbox Design Lab controllers have also been made available in 24 European countries, with new options for rubberized grips and metallic finishes.
New Games And Trailers
Aside from the long-awaited pre-order details, the conference also included a handful of new game announcements and trailers. Fans of theme park/sim style games will want to keep their eyes on Jurassic World Evolution, which will put players in charge of their own, personalized Jurassic World. Developed by Frontier Developments, the game is set to launch in Summer 2018, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.
Be sure to check out all the newly released trailers, including new trailers for Assassin’s Creed Origins and Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War, which can be found on Xbox’s official YouTube channel.
Xbox One X Enhanced Games
For those who already have an Xbox One, you’ll be glad to know that over 100 games will be updated to take advantage of the Xbox One X’s additional processing power. Some of these “Xbox One X Enhanced Titles” include Halo 5, ReCore, and Gears of War 4, and updates to take advantage of the new hardware will be made available free of charge. A full list of titles can be found below:
The Xbox One X is set to release on November 7.
