For those looking to purchase a Nintendo Switch in North America, you may want to wait a few more days before getting one, especially if you are also a fan of the action shooting video game Splatoon. The ink-slinger’s second installment, Splatoon 2, which was recently announced as the highest-selling video game for July 2017, will be offered in the U.S. soon as a Nintendo Switch bundle.

The Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition bundle were first introduced in Japanese and European markets, where it achieved a “strong response,” according to Doug Bowser of Nintendo of America. And soon, U.S. consumers will have the opportunity to own this when it finally lands exclusively at Walmart stores early next month.

With a price tag of $379.99, the Nintendo Switch bundle will start hitting the Walmart shelves on September 8, according to the game company’s official blog post. As separate purchases, the gaming console retails for $299, each while Splatoon 2 is available for $59.99 on the Nintendo website. But those who will opt for the Nintendo Switch bundle instead will have the following: of course, the console; Splatoon 2-themed Joy-Con controllers (in Neon Pink and Neon Green colors) and a themed carrying case; and lastly, a download code for the Splatoon 2 game.

The #NintendoSwitch #Splatoon2 bundle arrives Sept. 8! It includes a download code & carrying case. Available exclusively via @Walmart. pic.twitter.com/b3XW8pjnT3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 17, 2017

Based on sales records, Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 bested Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and the massively-successful 2015 action-adventure game from Rockstar North, Grand Theft Auto 5. Moreover, according to the list of top 10 best-selling games of July 2017 (all platforms), courtesy of the market release company, the NPD Group, posted on Gamespot, other games that made it to top ten are Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Injustice 2, Mario Kart 8, Overwatch, Rainbow Six: Siege and NBA 2K17. The total game sales recorded for July 2017 is $277 million.

A game exclusively playable on the Nintendo Switch, Splatoon 2 was announced in January and then officially released on July 21. At most, eight players can play this team-based third person ink-slinging video game via the four-versus-four matches online. For those looking forward to Splatoon 2’s in-game events, the next Splatfest competition will be held on September 1 to 2, where players will have to “pick a side to fight alongside in online Turf War battles by choosing which superpower they would prefer: flight or invisibility.”

Are you excited to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America]