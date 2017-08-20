Watch Total Solar Eclipse Live Online: Live Streaming Video For Those Unable To Watch Or Facing Cloudy Weather

The total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-generation experience, but anyone unable to make it outside or cursed with cloudy weather will still get to see the celestial phenomena through the magic of live streaming video.

The eclipse is set to take place across the United States on Monday, August 21, but there is bad weather in the forecast for a number of places. So NASA is offering live streaming video of the total solar eclipse from across the country (the video can be found below) which includes some commentary on the eclipse itself.

The solar eclipse will be visible across nearly all of the continental United States, the first time since 1979 that the path of an eclipse crossed the U.S. The eclipse will actually cross the United States from Oregon to South Carolina, which Thrillest noted makes it the first total eclipse seen across the country in 99 years. Some people have planned months in advance, traveling into the path of totality and packing up hotel and camp grounds.

The eclipse is best seen in a path cutting across the middle of the United States, and Thrillest has a list some of the best places to see it in full. A map of the eclipse’s path can be seen below. As the map shows, every part of the United States (and much of Canada and Mexico) will see more than 50 percent of the solar eclipse.

The moon will completely block the sun for those in the path of the total eclipse. pic.twitter.com/UT9Nt9Ds14 — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 17, 2017

But there is bad news for some people hoping to see the total solar eclipse. There is cloudy weather in the forecast for some regions of the United States, with a full forecast seen below.

As of 12pm Sunday, here's the latest visibility forecast for the eclipse. Western U.S. looking better than Eastern. pic.twitter.com/c8RgKLG4mu — Matt Holiner (@MattHoliner) August 20, 2017

Looking at the cloud forecast for the #eclipse shows many great spots but some in The Plains will be disappointed pic.twitter.com/q2Yt2EFzTw — Damon Lane (@KOCOdamonlane) August 20, 2017

But even those facing cloudy weather will get a chance to watch the total solar eclipse live online, with a few different offerings for people hoping to see the event. This is also a great option for those afraid of damaging their eyes (experts warn not to look directly at the eclipse, and using special eclipse viewing glasses instead).

NASA is actually offering two programs for those looking to watch the total solar eclipse online. The first is a four-hour special called Eclipse Across America, which airs between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. The full video can be seen below.

NASA Edge will also offer a so-called “Megacast” of the eclipse from Carbondale, Illinois, which is in the path of totality.

“NASA EDGE will join forces with the NASA Heliophysics Education Consortium, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and Lunt Solar Systems to air a 4 hour 30-minute live webcast ‘Megacast’ of the total solar eclipse from an area outside Saluki Stadium.”

The full video can be seen below.

Those unable to watch the solar eclipse live online will be able to check back to NASA’s website, where the video will be archived.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]