‘RHOA’ Star Peter Thomas Is Currently Filming His Own Bravo Spin-Off

Peter Thomas has finally gotten his own peach… kind of. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is currently filming his own Bravo spin-off which will take place in North Carolina. Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband wants to keep himself in the spotlight and his new venture with Bravo could do just that.

According to TMZ, Peter’s new show will take place in Charlotte, NC where he runs his new business, Club One. Fans of RHOA will remember Peter’s first venture, Bar One, which was a storyline in Seasons 3 and 4. The tremendous cost behind opening a restaurant and bar put a strain on the couple’s relationship and Bar One was eventually shut down after Peter and Cynthia were served eviction notices. For the time being, Peter still owns and operates Sports One and Club One in Charlotte.

For years on RHOA, Peter was known as the husband who became too invested in the women’s drama. He was constantly trolled on Twitter as fans proclaimed he wanted a peach more than he wanted his own wife. That behavior could pay off in his new spin-off if Bravo decides to put it on air. The show will revolve around managing the club as he rebuilds his life after his divorce from Cynthia.

@cluboneclt @sportsoneclt A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

Many are already speculating if Peter’s life will have enough drama and substance to keep the show afloat, but it could be following in one of Bravo’s most successful show’s footsteps. Vanderpump Rules was a spin-off for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, and the show has become one of the network’s most popular reality programs. While Lisa is a main part of the show, the series mostly revolves around the staff that works at her Hollywood restaurant, S.U.R.

It’s likely that Peter’s new show will follow the same structure. Perhaps another restaurant staff is on their way to stardom if this all works out. The restaurateur definitely surrounds himself with some pretty dramatic people and is no stranger to scandal.

From a PROUD JAMAICAN, happy 55 independence to my BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY. ONE LOVE ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt #jamaican #jamaica A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Back in March, Peter made headlines when he and Matt Jordan got in a fight during a radio station interview. After exchanging heated words, Kenya Moore’s ex lunged at Peter, who defended himself with a box cutter. No one was injured or cut, but the fight solidified the men’s thirst for the spotlight.

Peter was also busted in 2015 after a video surfaced of him in close quarters with a mysterious woman at a club. Peter’s hands are around the woman’s neck and slowly release off her chest. This video went viral and became a major storyline on RHOA. Peter claimed the encounter was friendly, and Cynthia eventually stated she felt he did not cheat.

#PressPlay: one of our #Roommates sent in this video of #CynthiaBailey's husband #PeterThomas all up on some woman in the club! Hmmmm #TSRMessyMondays A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 15, 2015 at 7:10pm PDT

If the past proves anything, it’s that Peter Thomas certainly can deliver good television. Bravo has yet to give the official thumbs up to the new show, but it appears to be a done deal.

[Featured Image by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images]