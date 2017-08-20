Update On Next WWE Superstar Shake-Up: Kurt Angle And Daniel Bryan Scouting Talent At NXT Takeover: Brooklynn

Last night, one of the best wrestling shows of the year took place at the Barclays Center with NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, but there was so much more to it. During all of the action, Monday Night Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan were shown in the stands. It has now been revealed that they were up there scouting talent, which leads even more to the idea that another WWE Superstar Shake-Up is coming soon.

Throughout the evening, the best that NXT had to offer was giving everything that had for the fans and it was truly incredible. Championships changed hands and it was really some fantastic wrestling action that left all fans and viewers happy.

As reported by IW Nerd, there were many people interested in the talent on the NXT roster and that includes the General Managers of the two main roster brands. Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan were shown in the crowd and even seen talking to different members of the NXT roster.

It is now known that they were there to not only take in the action but to also see which NXT members would make great additions to Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live.

Once Angle and Bryan were seen on camera, the rumors started flowing on social media.

Hearing from sources that Daniel Bryan/Kurt Angle scouting at TakeOver was due to some big main roster call-ups that are in the works. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 20, 2017

During the evening, there were a handful of meetings between NXT superstars and the general managers. Kurt Angle met with Roderick Strong while Bryan met with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay as No Way Jose was seen walking around in the back.

While there are many superstars who could be brought up to the WWE main roster now, there appears to be one who is coveted by both brands.

Since so many are asking, and because it’s sorta obvious, this would most likely start with Bobby Roode. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 20, 2017

WWE is said to be very high on Bobby Roode right now and that may be the reason he lost the NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre last night. Even though he was deserving of being the top guy, it seems that WWE may be ready to call him up.

According to Wrestling Inc., some of the other NXT talent rumored to be called up to the main roster soon is Hideo Itami and The Authors of Pain.

While WWE has not yet announced another Superstar Shake-Up, it is expected that one will take place shortly after SummerSlam. That has only been rumored as of now, but seeing Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan scouting talent at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn does make that speculation credible. It will be interesting to see who may be the first called up and if they’ll land on either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live.

