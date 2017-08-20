Watch WWE ‘SummerSlam’ 2017 Live Online: Full Live Results, Streaming Video For Sunday’s Pay-Per-View

Wrestling fans can watch WWE SummerSlam 2017 live online and catch all the action and live results from Sunday’s Pay-Per-View event — and the greatest part is that it can be totally free.

The WWE’s second-largest event (behind only WrestleMania) is kicking off on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event will be showing on the WWE Network and through some cable providers, but fans can also watch live online (a link to the streaming video can be found below).

This year’s event has some marquee matches plus the potential return of a retired WWE superstar. The card includes a Fatal 4-Way match for the Universal Championship, pitting Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman against one another. The full card for SummerSlam 2017 can be found here.

The biggest hype surrounding SummerSlam is the potential return of Undertaker, who was last seen losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. As the Bleacher Report recalled, the match ended with Undertaker taking off his hat, trench coat, and gloves and leaving them in a pile in the center of the ring, which many took as his symbolic final act before retiring from the WWE.

That was in April, the same month that Undertaker underwent hip surgery that was expected to keep him out several weeks. There have been some hints from the WWE that his career may not be over.

In the past few weeks, there are building rumors that Undertaker could now be returning for SummerSlam, with a fan posting a picture of Undertaker boarding a plane to New York this week.

Me and Undertaker always seem to board the same flight whenever going to NYC, no bs pic.twitter.com/Byo49p0jiW — Jesse Mr GQ Cantu (@Mr_GQ_Cantu) August 18, 2017

Many wrestling commentators believe that Undertaker will renew his rivalry with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, though his return still remains to be seen.

Those who want to watch WWE SummerSlam 2017 live online will be in luck, with the WWE Network offering it for free for first-time subscribers. Fans in the U.K. who want to watch SummerSlam live online will be able to find streaming video through Sky Sports Box office, which is also available for Android and iOS devices.

Wrestling fans who may not be able to watch SummerSlam 2017 live online and want to follow along with the live results will have plenty of options, from Daily DDT to the Cageside Seats blog to the U.K.’s Mirror newspaper.

[Featured Image by JP Yim/Getty Images]