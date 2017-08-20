iPhone 8 Design, Specs, Release Date: Everything You Need To Know

The iPhone 8 is finally coming in about a month, and the mobile community can’t be more excited. It’s a new cycle for the handset brand, but it’s arriving alongside the final iterations in the current cycle – the 7s and 7s Plus. The 10th anniversary iPhone is expected to sport a new design along with new features. Here’s everything you need to know.

Apple To Debut New Features On The iPhone 8

Based on the recent leaks, the iPhone 8 won’t be anything we’ve seen before. Equipped with the the new 10-nanometer A11 chip, the next generation will also debut new features such as facial recognition and wireless charging. Rumors of a Touch ID embedded on the display were abundant, but now it seems that this plan has been ditched completely possibly due to current technological limitations.

The dual cameras from the iPhone 7 Plus are back, which is now vertically-arranged to be more suitable to Augmented Reality. It’s yet unknown how AR functions will be implemented and how these will affect our daily mobile lives. The front-facing camera, on the other side of the phone, has 3D functions that can be used to accurately sense facial features.

The iPhone 8 may also have an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, Mac Rumors reported. This has been confirmed by an Apple supplier, but we’ll yet have to see come September.

iPhone 8 Design Is Different From The Past iPhones

The iPhone 8 will also have a radical redesign. Apple is now using glass for the front and the back of the device. The frame itself is made of metal, unlike the 2016 handsets that use aluminum. The S models releasing this year are also adopting glass panels at the back but still in aluminum frames.

The biggest change, however, is the display. The iPhone 8 now features an edge-to-edge display with almost no bezels. All there is is a cut-out at the top, which houses the camera and other components. This also means that the home button is gone, along with Touch ID.

Foxconn's internal name of the new #iPhone8 color is "Blush Gold" (腮红金)

Barcode says "Blush Gold 64GB / 128GB" pic.twitter.com/MZPTfVAr2P — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 12, 2017

The iPhone 8 is about the size of the iPhone 7 with a screen bigger than that of the 7 Plus. We’re talking about 5.8 inches of OLED display, but with less usable area to make space the virtual home button. But do note that these are just rumors for now.

iPhone 8 vs iPhone 7s Plus pic.twitter.com/zny15dowOV — MayFlashfly (@mayflashfly) August 11, 2017

iPhone 8 Release Date Will Be On Time

There has been a slew of rumors suggesting a delay due to production issues. These are unfounded and the recent reports say that the iPhone 8 is on track for a reveal in September. Inquisitr previously reported that interested buyers may have to manage their expectations though, as this probably means that there will be limited initial supplies.

We’ll hear more regarding the official reveal date of the iPhone 8 along with its siblings, the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, watch out for Apple’s major competitors, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 that are going to be unveiled on August 23 and August 31 respectively.

[Featured Image by Kiichiro Sato/AP Images]