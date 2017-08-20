‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: A Look At America’s Favorite Houseguest, ‘BB19’ Live Feed Updates

Big Brother 19 spoilers about who might win America’s Favorite Houseguest could be quite interesting. The BB19 live feeds have presented some interesting information over the past three days, but it won’t be exciting news for any fans who want the primary alliance to get toppled. That might come later, but for now, it’s still the Paul Abrahamian show in the BB19 house.

As a refresher for what has been taking place on the CBS live feeds, quite a few Big Brother 19 spoilers have been revealed over the past 48 hours. Christmas Abbott won the Head of Household Competition that will get shown during the Sunday night episode (August 20). She then nominated Jason Dent and Matt Clines for eviction, but it’s the familiar use of pawns that the BB19 cast has fallen in love with. Jason then won the Power of Veto, plans to save himself from the block, and Christmas will put Mark Jansen on the block in his place.

Fan frustration with the BB19 cast may be showcased in a new ranking of their favorite houseguests from this summer. Despite getting evicted already, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf are leading a current poll on fan site Joker’s Updates. This is where fans can rate all of the houseguests on a scale from zero to five points, giving each of them a score on a daily basis. Cody, Jessica, and Mark Jansen currently lead the way.

Five current houseguests are at the bottom of this Joker’s Updates ranking system, with Raven Walton as the most disliked member of the BB19 cast. Christmas Abbott ranks No. 13 and Paul Abrahamian is No. 14 as of Sunday. A popularity poll from fan site Big Brother Network also shows that Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf have a lot of fans still, which may give some heavy hints about how America could vote later this summer. Will these Big Brother 19 spoilers correctly predict who will win that $25,000 prize from fans?

In the Big Brother Network poll, fans can only pick who their favorite houseguest is each week. For this past week, Cody Nickson received 32.35 percent of the vote to lead the way. Paul Abrahamian was at 21.62 percent, Kevin Schlehuber at 12.51 percent, Jessica Graf at 8.53 percent, and Alex Ow at 6.67 percent. The least popular houseguests were Megan Lowder, Jillian Parker, and Dominique Cooper. Those three ladies were evicted early in the season and didn’t make it to the BB19 jury.

There are still nine houseguests left in the game, though technically Mark Jansen is about to get evicted unanimously, making it only eight competing for the $500,000 prize. While Paul Abrahamian and Alex Ow might be the favorites to emerge as the Big Brother 19 winner, it looks like Cody Nickson might have a real shot at winning America’s Favorite Houseguest if the online voters turn out for that upcoming CBS poll. Will someone else start making big game moves and emerge from the rest of the BB19 cast?

The next episode of Big Brother 19 airs on Sunday night at 8 p.m. PT/ET, where the HOH Competition that Christmas Abbott won as well as her Week 8 nominees for eviction will get revealed.

