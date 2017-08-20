‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Won’t Accept ‘Flakey’ Behavior From Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry is reportedly disappointed in her third baby daddy’s recent behavior towards their child.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star was hopeful that Chris Lopez would be involved in their son’s life in the days after he showed up to the child’s delivery. However, weeks later, his outlook on parenting has allegedly changed, which has left Lowry feeling all sorts of emotions about their relationship and the relationship between Lopez and their child.

“[Kailyn Lowry]’s relationship with Chris has been like a rollercoaster—full of ups and downs and unexpected turns,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life on August 19.

Following the child’s delivery, the insider revealed, Chris Lopez reportedly continued to make an effort with his son, who they’ve been calling “Baby Lo,” and brought him gifts during his numerous visits to Lowry’s Delaware home. Then, just as Lowry became convinced that he may step up to the plate as a parent, Lopez bailed on their family.

“At this point [Kailyn Lowry]’s sick of Chris’ bulls**t, and his flakey behavior,” the source said.

The source said that while Kailyn Lowry has accepted that Chris Lopez is no longer on board with a romantic relationship with her, it is simply not okay for him to abandon their child. In fact, the insider said that the Teen Mom 2 star is just one step away from cutting Lopez out of their lives completely and can’t help thinking that no father is better than one that hurts and bails on their son.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son on August 5. She also shares two older boys, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, with her former partners, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.

In the weeks since Lowry’s third child was born, the reality star has shared tons of photos of the boy online, including images of the baby and his older siblings, who appear to be thrilled about their expanding family.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

