Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Would Reportedly Be Happy For Their Exes If Either Had A Baby

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton won’t be offended if their exes, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, welcome babies before they do.

Although Stefani and Shelton have been facing pregnancy rumors for nearly two years, they aren’t yet ready to start a family and when it comes to their thoughts on their exes relationships, they wouldn’t have any ill feelings if they heard that Rossdale or Lambert were expecting babies with their new partners, Sophia Thomalla and Anderson East.

“Gwen and Blake want everyone to be happy and if Gavin or Miranda ever have children with their future relationships they would be happy for them,” a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life on August 18.

Miranda Lambert went public with boyfriend Anderson East shortly after Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship was confirmed and Gavin Rossdale began spending time with his new leading lady earlier this year.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would be happy to see Rossdale or Lambert start new families with their new partners, the Hollywood Life source said that neither Stefani or Shelton is all that concerned with the personal lives of their former partners.

Hollywood Life also confirmed that despite the swirling rumors and alleged baby bump photo of Gwen Stefani, the mother of three is not yet expecting a child with Blake Shelton. That said, the insider continued on, claiming that while the Stefani isn’t expecting, nor is she planning to be in the near-future, Shelton is said to be “low-key hoping” that an accident may happen.

Gwen Stefani began her relationship with Blake Shelton in late 2015 after splitting from Gavin Rossdale in August of that year. Meanwhile, Shelton was also newly single at the time, having split from his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, in July 2015.

Currently, as Gwen Stefani focuses on her three sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, Blake Shelton is busy filming the new season of The Voice.

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, including Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson, don’t miss the Season 13 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

