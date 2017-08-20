Serena Williams has not been craving weird junk food combinations or sweets during her first pregnancy. Williams, who is expecting her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian, has had some very healthy late-night cravings. On Instagram, the Reddit co-founder shared a video of himself shopping in the vegetable aisle at a Publix for a pregnant Williams who he said was having “cravings.”

“It’s Friday night, I’m at Publix, going shopping ’cause my fiancé has cravings,” Ohanian says in the video. “I was told there would be cravings. I was not told they would be these… Zucchini, asparagus and…what’s this one called again? Artichoke. There we go. Really? These are her cravings. It’s amazing.”

Serena revealed to E! News that she didn’t have pregnancy cravings, but was instead trying to eat “healthier” than she normally does. Williams has been eating greens and “lots of vegetables.”

“I have just been trying to eat healthy and stay fit and definitely eating healthier than I normally do. Its pretty backwards.”

In addition to her healthy diet, the 35-year-old has been sharing images of her growing baby bump.

There is some research that suggests most pregnant women crave sweets, according to E! News, so Williams’ vegetable cravings may stir speculation about the sex of the couple’s child.

While there are plenty of old wives’ tales, there is no scientific evidence that shows that women expecting a baby of a certain sex crave certain foods.

I was told there would be late-night cravings. ???????????? ???????????? A post shared by Alexis Ohanian ???? (@alexisohanian) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Serena Williams’ fiance Alexis Ohanian is vowing to take paternity leave as the parents-to-be prepare to welcome their first child in September. Ohanian, 34, discussed his newest venture in parenthood, during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Ohanian told the hosts that he’s sure Williams will be a wonderful mother.

“She’s very good at a lot of things… And well on her way to being an awesome mom too.”

Fiancée en Vogue. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian ???? (@alexisohanian) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Back in April, Serena accidentally revealed she was pregnant on social media after posting a photo of herself during her 20th week of pregnancy.

Williams recently told Vanity Fair that she will return to competitive tennis in January 2018. The tennis champ and Ohanian opened up about the pregnancy for Vanity Fair’s August issue.

The Reddit co-founder, who is more eager than ever to get everything in his life baby-ready, said he plans to take some time off after the birth of his first child.

“I’ll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do my best — the best job possible as a new dad, first time dad.”

Serena revealed that she broke the news to her husband-to-be after she took six pregnancy tests and handed them to Ohanian in a paper bag.

Just a few days after announcing I was pregnant, we did this shoot for the @voguemagazine iconic September issue. I was so energetic that day but then I remember being totally exhausted and needed to take a break for an hour. I was still trying to understand this whole pregnancy process. Nowadays I have no ankles or toes and my fingers resemble sausages but it's moments like this that are captured by @mariotestino that makes everything worthwhile. Dress by my love @donatella_versace A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

“If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world.”

Serena is taking her pregnancy in stride, but admitted the months have gone by faster than she expected.

“This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it’s going by so fast.”

Serena and Ohanian have yet to reveal the sex of the baby to her fans and followers.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouri/Getty Images]