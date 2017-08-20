Kylie Jenner News: Challenges of ‘Unnecessary Negativity,’ Breakups And Lip Kit Worth

Kylie Jenner has been front and center representing the Kardashian-Jenner clan with all of her entrepreneurial endeavors and selfie-mastering techniques. Kylie easily rivals older sister Kim at this point for number fans and followers. This is evident, especially since the 20-year-old now has her own reality show apart from the rest of the crew.

Life of Kylie, the name of the reality show on E! is meant to show a more real side of Jenner, yet the first couple of episodes have been met with heavy criticism. Kylie has reportedly been quite affected by the negativity that came with the debut of her reality series, stating that she has felt “personally attacked” and like her fans do not appreciate the real her, as the Inquisitr recently reported.

In her most recent episode of the show, interestingly enough, Kylie is seen looking down and distraught while she has a conversation with her father, Caitlyn Jenner. The reality star responds to her father’s worries about her moping around the house, by sharing that she hates the “negativity” directed at her over the internet while she’s going through her breakup from Tyga. The episode was likely therefore shot in April, which was when she and Tyga officially split before the star began dating her current beau, Travis Scott.

People relays the words of Kylie during the latest episode of Life of Kylie.

“The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet. You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with. It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true. Like, you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, [or] what kind of bond I have with somebody else.”

The star goes on to say she feels like she just can’t win, and that it’s as if she’s in a “relationship with the world” by times, noting that the negativity over the internet is tough to take.

As noted, Jenner is now with Travis Scott, 25, who the famous family reportedly love due to there being no drama with the rapper.

Travis Scott Gifts Kylie Jenner With R800 000 Birthday Butterfly Chain —-> https://t.co/1uU0bIUndi #SAHipHopMag pic.twitter.com/8mxq3LCJ6Y — SA Hip Hop Mag (@SAHipHopMagcoza) August 14, 2017

Despite Kylie Jenner having the odd negative moment, wishing that certain aspects of her life were different when it comes to privacy, she must have little trouble celebrating what she has accomplished at such a young age and is likely able to dry her tears quickly when reflecting. As Money Magazine relays, Jenner’s cosmetics line made over $420 million in 2016 and has already made over $300 million in 2017, while on a steady track to rake in $1 billion in the near future.

Kylie Jenner Finally Opens Up About Her Breakup with Tyga, and It’s Really Sad https://t.co/38xt9V7MZ5 pic.twitter.com/K3RnOvYihn — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) August 18, 2017

It seems as though Kylie Jenner is also getting set to bring consumers brick and mortar retail stores to buy her products.

“I think it’s time people walk into a store and see Kylie Cosmetics. do want that, but we haven’t figured out exactly how we’re going to do that and what approach we’re going to take,” Kylie shares.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]