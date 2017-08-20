Lala Kent Channels Jennifer Lopez In Plunging Gown [Photos]

Lala Kent appeared on the red carpet during an event earlier this week and stunned in a low-cut gown that looked very familiar to many.

According to a series of new Instagram posts, the Vanderpump Rules star and singer attended the launch of PrettyLittleThing X Olivia Culpo at Liaison Lounge with Scheana Marie on August 17 and flaunted her fit frame in a racy gown, much like the Versace gown worn by Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

On Instagram, Lala Kent shared two photos of herself on the red carpet at another photo of herself spending time with Scheana Marie, her Vanderpump Rules co-star, and another friend inside of the event.

As soon as Lala Kent’s posts were shared, her fans and followers immediately began sending her comments, which complimented her look and spoke of the dress’ similarities to Lopez’s 2000 look. Meanwhile, Lala Kent stayed mum on the inspiration behind her look and chose to instead thank the hosts of the event for having her.

While Lala Kent has been seen with Stassi Schroeder a number of times in recent weeks, the relationship between them doesn’t seem to have led to any drama between Lala Kent and Scheana Marie, who has feuded on and off with Schroeder for the past few years. In fact, it may have brought them closer.

In other Lala Kent news, the former SUR Restaurant hostess appears to be preparing for her Vanderpump Rules return later this year. Although Kent announced in December of last year that she was completely done with the show after being accused of dating a married man, she’s been spending tons of time with the cast of the hit series ever since they began production on the upcoming sixth season of the show in May.

Lala Kent has also been seen at SUR Restaurant and earlier this year, Ariana Madix told her fans and followers that the reality star had been welcomed to return to her former workplace.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Tom Schwartz, tune into the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules when the series returns to Bravo TV later this year.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]