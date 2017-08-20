Rebel Wilson Sued By Journalist She Called ‘Total Scum’ On Twitter: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Settles For $120,000

Rebel Wilson reportedly resolved her defamation suit through an out-of-court settlement with the journalist who sued her. The Australian actress was taken to court after misidentifying an editor and criticizing her on social media.

It was said that the Pitch Perfect star will have to shell out around $120,000 to quietly settle her case, without going through an extensive legal battle. The lawsuit stemmed from her Twitter post last year, where she tongue-lashed the wrong person who she claimed harassed her grandmother.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Elizabeth Wilson, the House & Garden Magazine’s senior features editor, decided to sue Rebel Wilson after she was called a “total scum” on Twitter. The editor stressed that the actress has more than 2.8 million followers on the social media platform, thus she was totally humiliated for something she did not even do.

The problematic tweet was posted in February, 2016. Rebel called out the wrong Elizabeth Wilson and a photo of the woman was even included in the post. As it turned out, there are two magazine journalists who share the same name, and the one Rebel called out was not the person responsible for her claims of harassment.

Apparently, the actress vented out her anger to the wrong person and this damaging error led Elizabeth to take legal action and sue Rebel for slander.

Rebel Wilson settles defamation case in which she wrongly impugned a journalist, for $120K >> https://t.co/2qDwqTrCk7 — Defamation Update (@DefamationNZ) August 19, 2017

The defamation lawsuit against Rebel Wilson should have been heard in New South Wales Supreme Court in Australia on August 14, but it did not happen. It was learned that Rebel and Elizabeth had privately settled the case a week prior to the scheduled hearing, so they did not have to appear in court.

In any case, when Rebel realized that she made the mistake of identifying the wrong Elizabeth, she took down her offending tweet and immediately apologized. However, the senior editor was not satisfied and went on to file her defamation case against the actress.

This has been Rebel’s second defamation lawsuit, but in the first case, she was the complainant. She won the legal battle versus Bauer Media Group, as it was proven that the company’s false articles have inflicted damage on Rebel’s career.

Meanwhile, in an effort to get more details about the settlement, legal reps of Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Wilson were contacted, but both parties declined to comment.

[Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]