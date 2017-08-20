‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Reportedly Dumped By Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have reportedly split.

Just over a week before the premiere of their Bravo TV reality show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, the Vanderpump Rules bad boy has allegedly been dumped by his Southern girlfriend of over two years.

“Brittany was fed up,” an insider revealed to Radar Online on August 19. “Jax wasn’t boyfriend material. He didn’t treat her right.”

According to a new report, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been experiencing problems for months with Cartwright’s parents, who don’t feel that Taylor is a good fit for her daughter. As the source explained, Brittany Cartwright’s parents believe there is a problem with the way that Jax Taylor treats people.

Earlier this month, as Jax Taylor remanned in Los Angeles with his friends and co-stars, including Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright traveled back to her hometown in Kentucky, where her spinoff was filmed, and spent time with her mom.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began experiencing relationship problems at the end of last year during production on their spinoff series. As Radar Online revealed, the couple faced pressures to get married from Cartwright’s family and in turn, Taylor allegedly got cold feet.

The outlet went on to reveal that while producers of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Vanderpump Rules spinoff attempted to have the couple work on their relationship before the show’s premiere, they simply couldn’t make things work any longer and recently, Cartwright unfollowed Taylor on social media.

In addition to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s alleged breakup, their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher, have also recently split, as Schroeder confirmed to her fans and followers on Instagram last week.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder dated on and off for the first two seasons of the show.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Season 1 on Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a clip from the upcoming series below.

