‘LPBW’ Star Audrey Roloff Launches ‘Always More’ Baby Onesie Line, And They Are Beyond Adorable

Apart from being an active Christian blogger and a reality TV star, Audrey Roloff is also a business-savvy young woman. Just a couple of weeks before her baby girl’s due date, the Little People, Big World star launched a new set of products for her trademark Always More clothing line. Unlike her previous items that are designed for teens and adults, however, Audrey’s newest products are targeted towards a new, far younger demographic.

Audrey Roloff launched a set of adorable baby onesies through a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story. In the clips that the reality TV star posted, Audrey could be seen excitedly announcing the products to her social media followers. Needless to say, the Always More baby onesies, while only available in four designs and one color for now, are beyond adorable.

As could be seen in Audrey’s official webstore, the current Always More baby lineup is comprised of four white onesies, three being unisex and one specially designed for girls. Each one of Audrey’s designs features a witty quote and is downright adorable.

The first design, which features a play on the LPBW star’s iconic tagline is arguably the funniest one among the set, with the onesie reading “Always More Milk.” Why the tagline? Because newly-born infants live with the rule, of course. As stated by Audrey in the onesie’s description on her webstore, babies are “all about that milk life.”

The red lips tee is restocked in all sizes!!! ????????????Just in time for this spring weather! ☀️#redlips #alwaymore #shopalwaysmore A post shared by ALWAYS MORE (@shopalwaysmore) on May 1, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Audrey’s second onesie design is just as witty, reading ‘Barefoot & Binkies.’ Just like the first one, this particular design is also unisex, and made of 100 percent combed ringspun cotton. The onesie is further equipped with a reinforced three-snap closure and is intended to survive the tumble dryer.

The third piece in Audrey Roloff’s Always More baby onesie line echoes much of the reality TV star’s faith and hobbies. Emblazoned across the onesie are three words in block letters: Jesus + Oils + Mama. While the choice of words in the third onesie design might seem random, anyone who has followed Audrey over the years can attest to the fact that the reality TV star is both a dedicated Christian and a self-confessed essential oil nut. As for the final word in the design, that is pretty much a universal given for all babies.

Perhaps most distinctive among Audrey’s line of Always More baby onesies is the fourth layout. Seemingly taking inspiration from the present she received from sister-in-law Tori during her recently-held baby shower, Audrey featured Proverbs 3:15 in her design. Set in a beautiful combination of gold and black letters, Audrey’s fourth onesie is specially made for girls, and reads “She is more precious than rubies.”

The current batch of Always More baby onesies are currently available for pre-order through the reality TV star’s official blog and webstore. The first three onesies cost $25 a piece, while the fourth one, featuring Proverbs 3:15, costs a little bit more at $30. According to the LPBW star, customers who would be pre-ordering the baby onesies would be shipping sometime in the beginning of September. A new set of designs is also scheduled to be launched very soon.

Now can you guess?!?! #alwaysmore #shopalwaysmore #alwaysmoremilk #alwaysmorebaby A post shared by ALWAYS MORE (@shopalwaysmore) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

What do you think of Audrey Roloff’s newest products? Which among the four Always More baby onesie designs do you feel is best? Sound off in the comments below!

Audrey Roloff and her growing family are featured in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return for its latest season later this year on TLC.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]