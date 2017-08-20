Chris Harrison Says Peter Kraus Could Still Be ‘The Bachelor’ Despite Tweet From Mike Fleiss

There are rumors and speculation circulating all over regarding who Mike Fleiss will ultimately choose to be the next Bachelor for the 2018 season. Many names have been thrown into the ring lately and at the top of fans wish list is still Rachel Lindsay’s runner-up, Peter Kraus. Peter’s chances seemed to be blown after The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss sent out a cryptic tweet that seemed to imply Kraus would not be named as the lead. Host Chris Harrison is speaking out now in defense of Peter and says maybe it’s not completely off the table that Kraus could get another shot at finding love.

People spoke with Harrison about the possibility of Peter still being offered the opportunity to hand out his own roses and Chris said there is still a chance. Chris said that Peter is a great guy and a good man. Harrison went on to say that it isn’t always about if someone is a good person, but rather if they are a good fit to be The Bachelor. They need to be sincere and be ready to settle down for the process to work. Chris also pointed out that their chosen lead needs to be someone America can fall in love with and want to be a part of watching their journey unfold.

31 going on 50 apparently????????????‍♂️????! Grey hairs comin in thick! #???????? A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Bachelor fans were questioning whether Peter would even have a chance for the opportunity after Fleiss sent out a tweet last week saying, “Do we really want a Bachelor who isn’t ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what # thebachelor is all about ….” Harrison admits that perhaps it would be hard to put a good spin on Peter being the lead after he admitted he wasn’t ready to propose to Rachel despite admitting he did love her. With that being said Chris says Peter could still make a good Bachelor and it is still a possibility.

Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about… — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 17, 2017

Entertainment Weekly also addressed Fleiss’ tweet and reveals an insider feels there is no way Peter would be considered for the lead after not wanting to propose to Rachel. The insider shared that even if producers were not angry with Peter that they would be very worried he could pull a Brad Womack and not propose or, even worse, be a Juan Pablo.

#WorkoutWednesday starts in the kitchen. #bacon A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

Throughout Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette Peter appeared to be the front runner for her heart. Many still think that if Kraus had been ready to propose he would have won. Instead, Rachel chose Bryan Abasolo and the two are now engaged and reportedly happy together.

Time will tell who will be named The Bachelor. Aside from Peter, there have been talks that perhaps Luke Pell is back in the running, as well as Robby Hayes. It will be interesting to see if Peter is able to win over producer votes, if he wants the role or if Bachelor producers go in an entirely different direction. In the meantime, fans can get their Bachelor fix by watching Bachelor In Paradise Monday and Tuesday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Peter Kraus/Instagram]