‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Hysterical Alexis Accepts Julian’s Fate, Reveals Her True Feelings

General Hospital spoilers state that fans of Julexis can expect some tenderhearted moments in the near future. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Julian (William deVry) have always had a complicated relationship at best, but underlying its volatile nature has always been a deep and abiding love. Now that Julian faces his verdict during the week of August 21-25, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Alexis will do some deep introspection as to the state of her heart.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that the judge will hand down his verdict and find that Julian is guilty. Despite the fact that he was fighting for his freedom and a chance with the woman he loves, Julian always had to have known that he might be held accountable and that there was a good chance he wouldn’t walk away from the trial scot-free. General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry state that Julian will remain strong and try to accept his fate. He would love to heal his relationship with Alexis but for now his options are limited. He could be facing a prison sentence and he knows that even though he would love to another chance at their relationship, it isn’t in the cards for them right now.

Will Alexis save Julian… or seal his fate? A hostile #GH takes the stand, RIGHT NOW on ABC! Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/BhB48TU79F — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 10, 2017

General Hospital spoilers state that Julian may get emotional when he reminisces and realizes that he and Alexis could still be together if he had made different decisions. One of the things that Julian might have handled better was Liv’s (Tonya Walker) threats, but hindsight is always 20/20, and now he has to face the consequences of the choices he made. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Julian may even tell Alexis before going to prison that he loves her.

As for Alexis, General Hospital spoilers state that although she has been trying to shut her emotions down, Julian’s conviction will hit her very hard. In fact, she will be surprised at the depth of her feelings towards him according to the latest spoilers. General Hospital viewers will see a touching moment on September 1, when Alexis finally is honest about her feelings and her love for Julian.

@NancyLeeGrahn may be the better half of #Julexis, but Will deVry earns today's #MCM spot thanks to that henley. #GH #GeneralHospital #ManCrushMonday A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on May 8, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Julexis fans may even enjoy some final goodbye scenes between the star-crossed lovers before Julian goes to serve his time. Of course by now, all William deVry fans know that his exit is only temporary and that he will be back on this ABC soap opera in the fall. But will Alexis have had time to collect her thoughts before his return, and will she be able to forgive him?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]