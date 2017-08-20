WWE Rumors & Spoilers: New Favorite Emerges To Win Championship At Sunday’s Pay-Per-View?

There are several championships on the line for Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view, with a new favorite emerging in one of the title matches. All of the championships will be on the line Sunday, with the biggest matches featuring the WWE Universal Championship being contested in a Fatal 4-Way and Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championships. Both the Raw and SmackDown Live brands will see their tag team titles defended, as well as their respective women’s titles. One of those women’s titles could be on the move based on potential WWE rumors and spoilers.

According to WWE Leaks, the odds shift has come early on Sunday for the WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Championship match. For a while, Naomi was a strong favorite to win the match at many sportsbooks that offer WWE odds including 5 Dimes. At one point, the current champion’s odds moved to +235, meaning she was an underdog in her title match. As of this morning, her odds moved to -115. Meanwhile, Natalya had gone up to a strong -315 favorite and is now at -125. That still makes her the slight favorite as of this report. Naomi is a two-time champion while Natalya has yet to win this particular women’s title.

The odds shift may mean that there’s some insider information out there. It could also mean that a lot of bettors had some speculation that Natalya was going to win the match. Keep in mind that there’s still a Money in the Bank briefcase being held by Carmella, who now has her sidekick James Ellsworth back. There are also odds offered for whether or not there will be a cash-in on Sunday at SummerSlam. The Irish sports book Paddy Power has the “NO” option at 4 to 7 odds with the “YES” option at 4 to 1 odds. The same sports book also lists Naomi and Natalya at identical 5 to 6 odds to win today’s women’s championship match.

Naomi has now held the WWE SmackDown Women’s title for 139 days and counting, making her the longest-reigning holder of this title, so far. This is her second title reign and came after she defeated Alexa Bliss back at WrestleMania 33 in a six-pack challenge. She’s also been a main star of the Total Divas show since the first season along with her husband, Jimmy Uso. She’ll now face a much more experienced competitor than her previous challenger, Lana.

Natalya is, of course, the WWE’s experienced veteran, she’s been in the business for quite a while and been groomed by her impressive lineage since a young age. That includes getting her wrestling training in the Hart Dungeon. She’s a former WWE Divas Champion from years ago when the WWE still called the women “divas.” They still do on the Total Divas program on E! which Nattie is also a big part of, where her cats are featured plenty. To get to today’s SummerSlam match, she had to win a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match on SmackDown Live which included Charlotte Flair, Lana, Becky Lynch, and Tamina.

Previous betting odds have suggested there will be a few championships changing hands at Sunday’s SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view. Among those expected to leave the Barclays Center with brand new owners are the WWE Championship and the WWE Raw tag team titles. The question remains as to whether fans may see a surprise in the one women’s title match, with either Natalya or Carmella possibly cashing in to grab Naomi’s glowing belt. If fans believe the latter, they may want to consider Paddy Power‘s novelty bet options but keep an eye on the 5 Dimes odds as the PPV draws closer to see if Naomi has returned to a strong favorite.

[Featured Image by WWE]