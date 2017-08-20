’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Melanie and Devar Give An Update [Video]

Fans loved the couple Melanie and Devar Walters on 90 Day Fiance. This couple isn’t on the show anymore or even the show 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. TLC went to their YouTube today and shared an update from the happy couple. They are still together and going strong.

The first big update that Melanie shared is that Devar was able to get his green card, which means he can stay in the United States. She shared that next Devar will get to apply for citizenship. There is one thing that is going on that shocked fans a bit. Devar and Melanie are living apart, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t together. This is because he is going to school right now. Devar had his arm around her during the entire interview and they seemed really happy together.

Devar is going to school to do underwater welding and commercial diving. He shared that he is three months into the school and has three months left to go. Right now, he is gone four days a week, but when he starts learning other things he will be gone four weeks at a time. Then he will be back home for four weeks. Melanie shared that this is getting them ready for how things will be when he is done with school. It sounds like he will have to go out on location for his job and be gone for a bit when he is done with training.

Melanie also shared that they made the decision that they wanted to start a family. She said that the time is right now for them. If you remember, she already has a son that Devar really connected with on the show. As you can see below, Devar and Melanie already have a baby on the way. They haven’t revealed yet if they are having a girl or a boy.

Are you happy to hear how great Melanie and Devar Walters are doing now? Do you hope they end up on a future season of the show? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After on Sunday nights on TLC.

