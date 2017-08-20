Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s Dress Gets Shorter In Hollywood, Husband Jeremy Pauses Church Training To Play Soccer

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, cannot be stopped! Ever since they got married in November of last year, the couple has been making radical changes in the way Jinger has with her family. Growing up, she stayed mostly in Arkansas and followed a strict dress code. Now that she is a married woman, she frequently travels all over the country with her husband and wears pants, shorts, and dresses that clearly reveal her knees.

The couple, who was seemingly just in Philadelphia, visiting family and friends, are now in Hollywood, taking in the sights and sounds of southern California. They visited the Getty Villa, the pier and the obligatory Hollywood sign.

While the couple did not share this information with their fans, one of their friends posted about Jinger and Jeremy’s trip, revealing something about his career track.

The 29-year-old husband retired from playing professional soccer to commit himself to the church and studying the Bible. For the past few months, he has regularly posted photos about his studies and the various church pastors he visited.

But according to his friend Pat Daly, it looks like Jeremy is back to playing soccer, even if it means just for the Whitefield Memorial Cup.

Took this picture after we finished signing a contract for @jeremy_vuolo to play on my soccer team for the next Whitefield Memorial Cup. #bannerconf #inthebag A post shared by Pat Daly (@daly.pat) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

This picture also showed Jinger wearing the shortest dress that the fans have seen. Its hemline falls above the knees, which is something that she would not have dared to wear when she lived under her parents’ roof.

The Duggars like to dress modestly and in a conservative manner. That means that they cover up the top of their shoulders, cleavage, knees and midriffs. When wearing clothes that are just a little too revealing, they remedy that by layering tank tops and leggings.

Throwback to last fall! ❤️ A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Dec 14, 2014 at 5:13pm PST

Many of Jill & Jessa Counting On fans celebrate the fact that she gets to explore the world, be her own person and enjoy life before becoming a mother.

“I like the fact that she is living life and not popping kids like her sisters,” a fan wrote below the picture of Jinger holding up the Hollywood sign.

“That’s great you guys are enjoying life and traveling before you decide to have babies,” another fan commented. “Enjoy! Take lots of pic and post them.”

And post them she did. Jinger fired up her natural photography skills and took this chance to post many more interesting and artsy pictures on her Instagram. This picture of her husband at the Getty Villa has the most likes from all her posts from Los Angeles.

Scenes of the Getty Villa A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Do you think Jinger’s dress hemline will continue to rise as she spends more time married to Jeremy Vuolo? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jinger Vuolo/Instagram]