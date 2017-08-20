‘Little People, Big World’: Baby Jackson Roloff Is ‘Grandma’s Boy,’ Audrey Shares Video Of Second Grandbaby

The first Little People, Big World grandbaby, Jackson Roloff, has apparently quickly become “Grandma’s boy,” as Audrey Roloff recently shared a short video clip of the much-anticipated second Roloff grandbaby. Baby Jackson Roloff is now just over 3-months-old and will soon be joined by his first female cousin, but grandma Amy Roloff has been spending a lot of quality time with baby Jackson before Audrey gives birth. A new photo on a Little People, Big World fan page shows that baby Jackson is “Grandma’s boy,” while Audrey Roloff uploaded a video to her personal Facebook account of baby girl Roloff — who will more than likely also quickly become “Grandma’s girl.”

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff has shared several times on social media that she loves spending time with her first grandbaby, Jackson Kyle Roloff, who was born to Zach and Tori Roloff this past May. Two days after Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed baby Jackson into the world, Amy Roloff took to her personal Instagram account to announce that this year’s Mother’s Day was “like no other.” The proud 52-year-old first-time grandma and mother to four children of her own captioned the May 14 Instagram photo of a newborn baby Jackson with ” I’m so proud so happy I can’t contain myself.”

Amy Roloff calls being a grandma her #secondact and has spent a lot of quality time with baby Jackson since his birth on May 12 to give Tori some time to “catch up on chores” and to just hang out with her first grandson. Much to the delight of Little People, Big World fans, Amy Roloff shares a lot of her “grandma time” with baby Jackson on both her personal Instagram account and her personal Facebook account. Just within the last week, the Inquisitr has shared that Amy Roloff spent some time with baby Jackson at the Oregon Zoo, followed by some quiet time reading to baby Jackson in his nursery. A popular Little People, Big World fan page for Zach and Tori Roloff called @zachntorifans posted a photo two days ago of a tired and visibly unhappy baby Jackson, followed by another photo on Saturday that shows just how much baby Jackson has become “Grandma’s boy,” as he sits happy and content on her lap.

Grandma's boy ???? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Aug 18, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

???????????? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Comments on Saturday’s photo from Little People, Big World fans mentioned what an “awesome grandma” Amy Roloff is to “sweet little Jackson.” One of the 106 comments says how cute Amy and baby J are together, while several other comments are asking when “grandma’s girl” is going to arrive. Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are due to welcome the second Roloff grandbaby into the world at the end of this month, and Audrey Roloff has kept fans updated on her pregnancy via social media ever since the couple publicly announced back in February that they “are expecting their first child together,” as shared by Us Weekly.

Audrey Roloff, 26, took to her personal Facebook account three days ago to show her followers just how much of a “mover” baby girl Roloff is. A 30-second video clip of Audrey Roloff’s nearly full-term baby bump shows the baby girl moving around constantly, and the first-time mom says she’s going to “miss this once she’s out.” Hundreds of thousands of Audrey’s followers have reacted to the video and commented that they can’t wait to see pictures of baby girl Roloff soon. A majority of the over 800 comments say that the video brings back memories of when they were pregnant and thanked Audrey for sharing “that with us.”

The long-running TLC reality TV series Little People, Big World reportedly starting filming again for the upcoming Season 13, as shown in a video on the CelebrityStatus YouTube channel. CelebrityStatus manages to capture a lot of Instagram Stories videos before they disappear that are shared by many of the Roloff family members, including a video of Amy Roloff “spending time with baby Jackson.”

Since Little People, Big World just recently picked back up with filming the next new season, it’s unknown when Season 13 will air on TLC. Rumors had been circulating online that Season 13 is set to air in September after Amy Roloff said on Facebook back in June that there’s more to come in September. Amy Roloff may have actually been referring to the next new Roloff grandbaby, rather than more new episodes of Little People, Big World.

Amy Roloff also shared back in June following the Season 12 finale episode of Little People, Big World that fans can watch full episodes “anytime, anywhere” on TLC Go. The last two-hour special episode of Season 12 of Little People, Big World ended on Tuesday, June 20 with the birth of the first Roloff grandbaby, and fans continue to comment that proud grandma Amy Roloff looks like she’s enjoying “grandmotherhood” with baby Jackson, adding that “the grandma world is looking great on you.”

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]