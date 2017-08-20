Jessa Duggar Shows Off Spurgeon’s Latest Loot, Gets ‘Counting On’ Fans’ Approval For Buying Used Toys

Among her married sisters, Jessa Duggar is probably the one who has become the most dedicated in terms of motherhood. Unlike her sister, Jinger, who is enjoying a life that includes short skirts and pants, or her sister, Jill, who is juggling ministry and family simultaneously, Jessa seems content in simply being a stay-at-home mom, watching her children grow and being a great wife to her husband, Ben Seewald.

This could be seen in the Counting On star’s personal Instagram account, which is dominated by pictures and videos of her children, Spurgeon and Henry. Just recently, Jessa uploaded a photo of Spurgeon playing with some premium wooden toys. As noted by the reality TV star in her caption, however, the toys that Spurgeon was playing with in the image are quite special. Unlike ordinary store-bought toys, Spurgy’s new loot was purchased from Rhea Lana’s, a famous Christian consignment store chain that has been operating in the United States for more than a decade.

Jessa Duggar Seewald further stated that Spurgeon’s latest toys are gifts from Grandma D, who graciously gave the adorable, curly-haired child a set of presents that are worthy of being placed under the Christmas tree. Spurgeon could be seen playing with a lot of trinkets in Jessa’s latest picture, including a wooden xylophone and Melissa & Doug items. According to Jessa, and as could be seen in the Counting On star’s Instagram photo, the gifts from Grandma D are in excellent condition — so much that some of Jessa’s social media followers remarked that Spurgeon’s latest toys look practically brand new.

Thank you, Grandma D! It's like Christmas in August! Spurgeon is so excited about all his new wooden toys from @rhealanasofnwa! #BuyUsedSaveTheDifference (P.S. All this for less than $30!!!) A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Being a practical mom, Jessa also remarked that Spurgeon’s latest toys did not cost that much. While the eldest Seewald child could be seen surrounded by high-quality, wooden toys in Jessa’s latest picture, the reality TV star stated that everything in the image was bought for less than $30. Now that’s a bargain that is hard to beat.

Overall, Jessa’s latest post in Instagram has garnered a very positive response from the reality TV star’s followers. Many have even lauded the Duggar daughter for not only being practical, but being environment-conscious as well. Used wooden toys, after all, are not only known for their durability; they are also known for reducing carbon emissions.

“That is an amazing deal!! What a nice Grandma to buy these toys that am be passed on to each of your children and maybe grandchildren, as they will last forever!” one of Jessa’s Instagram followers wrote.

“Buying used results in carbon savings too!” wrote another.

What do you think about Spurgeon’s latest loot from Grandma D? Is Jessa being practical by supporting the used toys industry, or are her children better off with brand new items? Sound off in the comments below.

Jessa Duggar and her growing family are featured in Counting On, which is expected to return for its latest season this coming September on TLC.

[Featured Image by Ben Seewald/Instagram]