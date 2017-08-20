Britney Spears Ready To Marry, Worried About Sons’ Future, Draws Up New Will To Protect Them

Britney Spears is not only a pop superstar but a superstar mother to her two sons, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10. The princess of pop is clearly always thinking one step ahead when it comes to the future of her two boys, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Before her son Sean was even born, Spears’ legal team drew up a will that would involve her children having access to the entirety of her estate at the age of 18. This would mean that the singer’s hundreds of millions of dollar fortune would be accessible immediately to the teens.

Brit has recently made adjustments to the will for the purpose of incrementally allowing her sons access to the estate between the ages of 18 and 35. Once Sean and Jayden turn 35, their mother’s fortune will entirely be turned over to them.

TMZ shares the details about the alterations made to Spears’ will in order to benefit her boys.

“The trust gives them limited access at 18, more access to the money at 25, but they won’t get it all until they’re eligible to run for President. The trust also slashes the amount of inheritance tax the estate will have to pay.”

Britney Spears came on the scene nearly two decades ago, winning fans over with catchy beats and stellar dance moves. Although Spears experienced a tumultuous time following her split from Federline back in 2007, the pop star has found her footing once again in the world of pop and maintains a large and loyal following.

Britney has been a Vegas resident for three years and is continuously working on new music while being a wonderful mother to her two sons.

Although Brit had been single for some time, during that period she reportedly worked along with a life coach to focus on finding happiness solo. The superstar has been shining brighter than ever since and is even involved in a new relationship with personal trainer Sam Asghari, 23.

An insider even claims that Britney is ready to marry Asghari, but that her father Jamie is having none of it. The Independent relayed words of the insider.

“Britney is happy and sure about Sam, but her dad is less so. If Britney had it her way, she and Sam would be engaged by now. But Jamie has some reservations and is worried that he may be after her money.”

Additionally, the source claims that Spears is getting “fed up” with being told what to do by her father regarding her love life. Yet, since her difficulties following Britney Spears’ relationship with Federline, it’s understandable why her father is being a bit over- protective. It does seem, however, that Spears is in a much better place and will do what’s best for herself and her sons.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]