Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Support Trump? Couple Reveals Republican Ties On Instagram After Wedding

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth got married this June to the surprise of many fans. Not only did they get married four months sooner than their announced wedding date, but also the bride was younger than all her sisters when they got hitched. Since then, Joy-Anna and Austin continue to surprise their fans on Instagram. This time, they revealed their Republican ties and how they are committed to the political party as a couple. Does that mean that they are Donald Trump supporters?

Right now, Trump is under a lot of heat for what went down in Charlottesville. He failed to condemn white supremacist in his initial speech and blamed the violence on “many sides,” according to the Los Angeles Times. Most recently, according to NPR, he decided to skip the Kennedy Center Honors, which is something that only happened three times in history, continuing to cause a rift with artists. On top of that, Trump’s rating is falling below 40 percent in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, states that turned red this past election.

So Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband choosing to proclaim their allegiance to the Republicans by attending Arkansas Young Republican State Convention suggested that they want to show their support for the current ruling party, no matter what Trump has done.

Great turnout today at the Arkansas State Capital for the Arkansas Young Republican State Convention! A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

The fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On had various reactions to this Instagram post. Many of them defended the couple, saying that “[n]ot everyone who is republican is racist,” and that they appreciate that they are “spread[ing] the truth to young people.”

But many other fans showed more resistance toward this post.

“This is a sensitive subject, especially in these tough days in our country,” a fan commented. “Your families would obviously be Republican (I mean who would think otherwise). I would just be careful because these post will cause and stir emotions with people. I was going to write something else, but realize you both are young and not exposed to much.”

One fan came outright and wrote, “Y’all are prob trump supporters.”

Joy and Austin have had their shared Instagram page for only two months, but in all their posts, it has been clear that they were following the beliefs, lifestyles and religion of their families. Just a week ago, they posted a picture from a Bible conference they attended together, and also a picture from Courageous Men of the Word camp that her husband went to with the rest of the Duggar men.

To perhaps dispel some of the political discussion they sparked, they uploaded another picture that revealed a little bit more about how they spend their time. Joy-Anna posted about her first time dirt biking, and how she gets to explore new hobbies after the wedding.

I always love getting to do new things & go on new adventures with my man!???? #firsttimedirtbiking #loveyouforeverandalways A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

Do you think Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will continue to make political posts on Instagram? Or do you think they will take the advice from their fans and stick to non-controversial topics? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]