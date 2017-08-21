Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Relieved That ‘KUWTK’ Star Kim Will Sub For Kelly On Talk Show: Here’s Why

Ryan Seacrest is best known for his stint on American Idol and talk show skills, including his relatively new gig co-hosting with Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan. However, it’s actually Ryan’s abilities as executive producer for shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK), starring Kim Kardashian and her family, that first sent him soaring to fame. Now, amid rumors that Seacrest and Kelly Ripa haven’t been getting along, Ryan is scheduled to get a break from what’s been described as a fierce feud between the two co-hosts of Live. And it’s the familiar face of Kim who will be giving him that break by subbing for Kelly.

Kim Kardashian Has Co-Hosted Before

For those who think that Kim will be tossed into the Live talk show pool without lessons, Kardashian actually has experience. Although it will be Kim’s first time filling in for Kelly Ripa by co-hosting with Ryan, Celeb Dirty Laundry noted that Kardashian will be making her second appearance on the talk show.

In 2012, Kim took over the second seat on Kelly’s show, co-hosting with Ripa. But it’s her appearance with Seacrest in 2017 that’s attracting the spotlight because of all the reports of behind-the-scenes intrigue. Consequently, Kardashian is filling what’s become the hot seat when it comes to rumors, noted the publication.

“Many viewers believe that there might be some behind-the-scenes friction between Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa.”

The reported causes of the supposed clash between Ripa and Seacrest, however, vary widely. Some fans think that Ryan may be failing to focus on the talk show, leaving it up to Kelly to do most of the work. Although Seacrest shows up in New York City during the week, he also is busy with his radio show in Los Angeles.

Ripa, Radio, And Reboot: Too Much For Ryan Seacrest?

Celeb Dirty Laundry also noted that in addition to taping his Live episodes with Kelly and hosting his radio show, Ryan may be traveling to Orlando on a weekly basis. Why Orlando? That speculation is based on the possibility that Seacrest will be hosting the reboot of American Idol at the same time as his other gigs, leading to speculation that he is taking on too much.

According to the publication, Seacrest and Ripa are experiencing challenges in keeping viewers tuning into their talk show. But with Kim Kardashian seen as possibly helping to boost ratings by attracting new fans who have seen and enjoyed Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her appearance could give Ryan some relief from the ratings pressure.

Rude Feud Rumors

Celeb Dirty Laundry also noted that with an alleged feud ongoing between Seacrest and Ripa, the upcoming appearance of friendly Kim Kardashian reportedly makes Ryan feel secretly relieved. But the feud rumors aren’t new.

In May, as the Inquisitr reported, allegations of war between Ryan and Kelly soared, with rumored reasons for the alleged feud ranging from Seacrest’s mistakes during the broadcast to the distraction of the American Idol reboot.

Earlier this month, more details about American Idol returning sparked another round of rumors about a feud between Seacrest and Ripa. Closer Weekly magazine labeled it a “fierce daytime talk show feud.” The magazine claimed that in particular, Kelly and Ryan were battling over the singing competition show.

When To Tune In

If you want to see what happens when Kardashian joins Seacrest on the talk show, Digital Spy reported that Kim will transform into a talk show host on Live with Kelly and Ryan next week on Monday, August 28. In addition to the appearance of the KUWTK star, guests for the episode range from Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane to extreme pumpkin carver Tom Nardone. Kardashian will discuss the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

