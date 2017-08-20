Donald Trump’s Approval Rate Dips Under 40 Percent in Swing States, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin

President Donald Trump’s sliding approval rating has dipped below 40 percent in the key swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

A trio of new NBC/Marist polls finds Trump hovering at an average of 35 percent in the three Midwestern states he largely used as a springboard to his upset presidential win over Democrat Hillary Clinton last November.

Conducted during the week of August 13-17, pollsters found Trump at just 34 percent among Wisconsin voters, at 35 percent in Pennsylvania and 36 percent in Wisconsin.

In addition, Democrats also lead by double-digits in Michigan and Pennsylvania on the question of which party voters would most like to see in charge of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections have come and gone. The lead in Wisconsin on the same question stands at eight points.

On the issue of his conduct, six in 10 voters indicated they have found themselves embarrassed by Trump’s behavior since he took over the Oval office six months ago.

In last November’s general election, Trump won all three states by a combined total of 80,000 votes, making him the first GOP White House office seeker to carry the three states in more than three decades.

One of the few bright spots in the poll for Trump came on the issue of the economy, where Trump received an overall average approval rating of 43 percent.

Meanwhile, The Huffington Post reports a new bill introduced by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-California) would require Trump to submit to a mental health exam in order to prove he is mentally stable to remain in power at the White House.

The proposal would invoke powers associated with the seldom-used 25th Amendment, which paves the way for the vice president and other cabinet members to remove the president and replace him with the vice president.

“Does the President suffer from early stage dementia,” Lofgren asked in a statement announcing the bill. “Has emotional disorder so impaired the President that he is unable to discharge his duties,” she continued. “Is the President mentally and emotionally stable?”

Trump recently came under heavy and persistent fire after many accused him of siding with the “alt-right” in statements he made following the killing of 32-year-old Heather Heyer at a white supremacist rally, where she had gathered with others to denounce the demonstration.

Part of Lofgren’s plan also calls for the Vice President Mike Pence and others to “quickly secure… medical and psychiatric professionals” to evaluate Trump’s mental health and any possible impairments.

“If it was a physical ailment, you would be getting the advice of doctors,” she said. “The same thing should be true to take a look at his stability here.”

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer]