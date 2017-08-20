‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Newlyweds Evan Bass And Carly Waddell Say They Both Wept Over News Of Their Baby Girl

Bachelor in Paradise stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are celebrating the news that they are expecting a baby girl. Less than a week after revealing that they are expecting their first baby together, the ABC reality stars, who tied the knot in a Chris Harrison-officiated ceremony in front of Bachelor in Paradise cameras earlier this summer, shared the happy news of their bundle of joy’s gender with fans on Instagram. The newlyweds posted a cute gender reveal photo that showed them looking pretty in pink. Evan and Carly were also joined by Nathan, Liam, and Ensley, Bass’s three sons from a previous relationship, to announce the news that they are expecting a baby girl early next year.

“This is our professional Gender Reveal photo!” Waddell posted to Instagram. “IT’S A GIRL!!!! I’m not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!!”

Carly Waddell also documented news of the gender reveal on her Instagram Stories, telling followers in a video clip that she had just talked to her doctor and was about to post a gender reveal. Bass told fans, “It’s a girl,” before Carly added that they planned to surprise Evan’s sons later by having them bang open a piñata to get the scoop on the gender of their new sibling. Evan and Carly reportedly turned a “wedding reception” party they had planned to have into a gender reveal party, but Waddell later revealed her phone froze so she was unable to post the boys’ reaction.

While fans didn’t get to see the live reaction to the news, Evan and Carly were obviously thrilled to learn that they will have a baby girl in their life. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bass revealed that both he and Carly cried after finding out they were having a daughter. Evan dished that he was starting to think he would never have a little girl.

“We got the call at 1 [p.m.] from our doctor telling us it was a girl, and we both wept,” Evan told ET. “We were shocked and elated! I didn’t think I could produce a girl! It feels like a miracle baby.”

Several Bachelor in Paradise stars reacted to Evan and Carly’s baby girl news, including Carly’s close friend Jade Roper, who just welcomed her first baby (also a girl!) with her husband, franchise alum Tanner Tolbert.

And this week just got better! Yay for a girl!!! We love you guys! ???????????? @carlywaddell @ebassclinics https://t.co/xXPemDVg2k — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) August 20, 2017

And Bachelor in Paradise star Ashley Iaconetti told E! News she thinks it’s great that Waddell and Bass will have a little girl in a few months—and she is already predicting play dates with Jade and Tanner’s daughter.

“It was going to be good either way because they already have three boys so I thought it would be nice to have a girl in the mix,” Ashley told E! News. “I mean that’s just so cute to think of the two little girls playing together. It’s really insane. This is so crazy guys. My friends are pregnant and having kids!”

