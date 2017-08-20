Did Blac Chyna Try To Steal Rob Kardashian’s Range Rover During Custody Negotiations? — Eyewitnesses Say Yes

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are at war again over custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian. But this time, it looks like Rob’s Range Rover got caught in the middle.

Armed with her team of lawyers, Chyna met with Rob’s attorney, Laura Wasser, at her office so that they could hash out the custody negotiations, TMZ reports. Although they spent hours trying to resolve the matter, nothing was settled by the time the meeting was over.

According to TMZ’s two eyewitnesses, a visibly upset Chyna left the building and tried to drive off in Rob Kardashian’s Range Rover! The Range was a gift to Rob from Blac Chyna. He also bought her a couple of vehicles during their relationship, a Ferrari and a Lamborghini to be precise. But Chyna returned them to him when they split.

Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom has a different story. She told TMZ that Chyna did not try to hightail it with Rob’s car. Bloom said that Chyna was annoyed at seeing the vehicle because she bought it for Rob. According to Bloom, Chyna offered some “choice” words for her former fiancé but that was all.

Chyna’s attorney added that the custody hearing is scheduled for next month and that she plans to bring up allegations that Kardashian committed domestic violence.

Last month, Blac Chyna revealed to the court that Rob had been physically violent with her. She accused him of pushing her to the ground, shoving her and hittting her on the thigh. Chyna claimed that she was badly bruised as a result of the incident and could barely walk afterwards.

“Rob has been violent with me in the past and I am afraid to be around him,” Chyna said in legal documents presented to the court. Those legal documents were part of a declaration made by Chyna so that she could get the court to issue a restraining order against Rob. Her wish was granted and now Rob legally cannot post any pictures or talk about her online. He also has to stay away from her, TMZ reported at the time.

The custody negotiations between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have delivered quite a few interesting revelations about their broken relationship. One of them is that Chyna makes more money than Rob. Her net worth comes from paid appearances at clubs among other activities. Rob’s income is still mostly derived from the family’s flagship reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The two exes may be settling their differences in court but that probably won’t stop them from taking subliminal digs at each other in the media. As People Magazine reports, Chyna recently appeared in a video for rapper Belly’s new song, “P.O.P.” In the video she lip-syncs a line that seems like a sneaky diss for Rob Kardashian.

“You were seduced by her sin/Don’t let Lucifer in/She took you for everything/You let her do it again”

Do you think that Blac Chyna tried to take back the Range Rover she gave to Rob Kardashian? Would you blame her if she did? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

