Will Jon Snow, Daenerys Marry To Keep Targaryen Bloodline Pure? Reddit Users Decode George R. R. Martin’s Hint

Fans who have watched Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6 claim there is a strong sexual chemistry between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Reddit users are discussing a certain part of George R. R. Martin’s interview, where the GoT creator has apparently given a strong hint about the two getting married.

Game of Thrones S07E06 shows Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen sharing an intimate moment. Jon calls Danny as “my queen.” It is unclear if he is talking about bending the knee to accept her claim to the Iron Throne, or he wants to have Daenerys as his queen when he becomes the king of the Seven Kingdoms.

Jon and Daenerys heold hands. When Daenerys tries to leave Snow’s hand, he holds her hand tight and does not let her end the special moment. The two characters are showing strong indications that their relation could go further. There is mutual tenderness from both sides.

Now, the problem is (if you don’t know it already) Jon Snow is a Targaryen himself. Being the legitimate child of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, Jon Snow happens to be Daenerys’ nephew. Many people wonder if there could be any legitimacy in the incest. This is where George R. R. Martin’s comment become critically important.

Reddit users have started discussing GGRM’s comment about the Targaryens being “interlopers” from another culture. The family apparently has some unique factors that do not fit much into the mainstream of other royal families in Westeros.

According to Martin, incest is common among the Targaryens, who get married in their own family to keep the bloodlines pure. There is one strong reason behind that. Only a true Targaryen is capable of controlling dragons. George has apparently said that “brother marrying sister and nephews and aunts” is absolutely possible.

Pregnancy seems to be a critical issue in Game of Thrones Season 7. Tyrion Lannister has asked Daenerys to think about her successor. Her rival Cersei is planning a child with Jaime. And, she does not care what the society will think about it.

Meanwhile, Marie Claire believes the Jon-Daenerys episode is just “red herring” in the show. They won’t end up together because it is too predictable for a show like Game of Thrones.

