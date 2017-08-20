Princess Diana And Bulimia: Royal Butler Admits Helping Her With Eating Disorder, Shares Shocking Details

Princess Diana and her struggle with the eating disorder bulimia have been reported for years. But now, amid the renewed surge of interest in Diana, her former butler is revealing shocking new details. Among the revelations: Princess Diana actually received help with her bulimic episodes from the butler.

Diana’s former royal butler, Paul Burrell, confessed recently that he believed Kate Middleton would never succeed in equaling Princess Diana’s reputation. Now, however, Paul is unveiling even more shocking revelations with his confession about Diana’s struggle with bulimia, according to the International Business Times.

Providing “Gallons Of Custard” For Princess Diana

The former butler made the revelations in a new interview with Channel 5 after receiving £10,000 to dish up the most intimate details. In discussing the Princess of Wales’ eating disorder, Burrell confessed that he helped her with her bulimia by providing “gallons of custard” for Diana to consume. The butler talked with a therapist about the princess’ eating disorder. Some of that discussion is shown in the interview about Diana.

The therapist noted that the princess’ battle with bulimia was well known.

“I know Princess Diana had an eating disorder, it was very well reported.”

Paul responded by admitting his role in Diana’s bulimia.

“And I’d help her with that,” he said candidly.

“I’d Have Done Anything For Diana”

The “help” included preparing the room so that the princess would be comfortable, recalled the butler. Burrell also said he would check to see that a stack of towels was available.

As for whether the butler felt that he should have sought to persuade Diana to stop her eating disorder, he said he did not feel that was his role. Instead, Paul viewed his duties as limited to helping her with whatever she wanted.

“I was doing my duty. I’d have done anything for Diana. It wasn’t illegal, as far as I was aware,” he noted.

“I’d get the chef to prepare a gallon of custard and I’d buy yogurts and lots of bananas.”

The therapist asked the butler why he failed to halt the princess’ bulimic behavior, and Burrell explained that he did not feel able to “challenge” Diana’s actions connected with her eating disorder.

“I couldn’t tell her what to do,” he added. “I could be there, I could put my arm around her.”

“I Was Her Best Friend”

The Daily Mail reported that the butler said Princess Diana knew he was gay before he came out, quoting Burrell as saying that he felt his sexuality was “implicit” in his friendship with Diana. In his interview with Channel 5, Paul recalled his special relationship with the princess. He helped choose her dresses and jewels.

“I did wonderful flower arrangements,” he said. “I was her best friend. I think she understood my sexuality.”

Some have claimed that in giving the interview, the butler is exploiting Princess Diana’s death. However, he denied those allegations. Instead, Burrell said he feels he is helping the world to understand how inspiring she was.

“To tell you how inspirational she was and how unique she was and how wonderful she was, I don’t think that’s crossing the line,” he summed up.

What Causes Bulimia?

With the revelations about Princess Diana turning the spotlight on bulimia, Women’s Health magazine noted that it’s a complex disorder. Among the factors that may cause the eating disorder are genetics, low self-esteem, and issues with body image.

“Bulimia is a complex disorder that’s often caused by several factors including biological, psychological, and environmental influences.”

But making it even more difficult to overcome, bulimia and other eating disorders may exist for a reason, said Hannah Beaver, L.C.S.W., team leader at The Renfrew Center of Radnor. And that reason actually may be to help someone cope with life.

“Often times, an eating disorder is functioning to help an individual cope with difficult emotions and life events,” she noted.

